123Invent Inventor Develops Secure Container For Package Deliveries (FJK-605)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent porch pirates from stealing packages delivered outside your home," said an inventor, from Lake Worth, Fla., "so I invented the PIRATE BOX. My design not only protects packages against theft, but it also keeps them safe during inclement weather."

The invention provides an improved way to protect delivered packages. In doing so, it helps prevent the theft of packages. It also helps prevent damage associated with rain and other inclement weather. As a result, it increases security and peace of mind. The invention features a secure and protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The PIRATE BOX is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Anthony Glover at 561-805-4616 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

