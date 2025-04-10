Credex Healthcare Launches New Staffing Solutions For Credentialing And Enrollment Services Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jacksonville, Fl , April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Every healthcare provider will understand the disruption that staff shortages and unexpected turnover can cause. That is why Jacksonville based Credex Healthcare is launching a brand new service that provides these facilities with on-demand access to experienced credentialing professionals.

No matter whether organizations require short-term help during peak workloads, coverage for staff on leave, or extra support during system transitions, the skilled Credex Healthcare professionals will seamlessly integrate into any system. Well-versed in all major credentialing programs, payer systems, and state-specific regulations, the Credex team offers completely tailored solutions designed around the client's needs.

Speaking on the launch of the new service, Jordan Johnson, Director of Sales at Credex Healthcare said, “We understand how critical it is to maintain continuity and compliance during staffing shortages, and at a time when many healthcare organizations are facing challenges with staff and regulatory complexity, we're proud to be offering a dedicated service that helps overcome these issues quickly, efficiently, and without compromising on quality.

No matter whether you are a solo practitioner in need of support, a small clinic, or a large medical organization, our mission is to empower you to stay on track and ensure patients are always able to enjoy the very best level of care possible.”

About Credex Healthcare

Credex Healthcare provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to keep healthcare organizations running smoothly and efficiently. With a focus on quality, compliance, and client satisfaction, Credex Healthcare is committed to delivering services that make a measurable impact.



