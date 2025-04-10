New York, USA, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Prefilled Syringes Market to Cross USD 28 Billion by 2032 | DelveInsight

The global market for prefilled syringes is expanding, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, greater use of biologics and biosimilars, and a growing trend toward self-injection. Long-term conditions such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis often require continuous injectable therapies, and prefilled syringes provide a safe and convenient option for patients to manage their treatment independently. The increasing adoption of biologic and biosimilar drugs for complex diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders has also fueled the need for easy-to-use delivery systems. Moreover, the shift toward home-based self-administration is improving patient convenience and further propelling the demand for prefilled syringes.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global prefilled syringes market during the forecast period.

The staked needle system category in the prefilled syringes market dominated the market with a market share of 68.37% in 2024.

Notable prefilled syringes companies such as BD, Nipro Corporation, Taisei Kako Co., Ltd., Terumo Corporation, SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA, Gerresheimer AG, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Dali Medical Devices, Stevanato Groupand, Credence MedSystems, Inc., Baxter, MAEDA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., MedXL, Inc., Sanofi, Sandoz AG, Pfizer Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Novartis AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Cardinal Health, and several others, are currently operating in the prefilled syringes market.

In March 2025, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the FDA approval of Purified Cortrophin Gel (repository corticotropin injection USP) in a prefilled syringe format.

In March 2024, SCHOTT Pharma expanded in the U.S. with a new prefillable syringe manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina, with a $371 million investment. In May 2024, InvAscent, through India Life Sciences IV (ILSF IV), partnered with Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia to invest INR 10,000 million in Maiva Pharma, recognized as India's second-largest pure-play injectables Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). The funds raised were intended to enhance vial, lyophilization, and suspension capacity, as well as to introduce new manufacturing capabilities, including prefilled syringes, cartridges, and bags.

Prefilled Syringes Overview

Prefilled syringes (PFS) are single-use, disposable syringes that come preloaded with a specific dose of medication, offering a convenient, accurate, and safe method for drug administration. These devices are increasingly preferred over traditional vials and ampoules in both hospital and home-care settings due to reduced dosing errors, ease of use, and lower risk of contamination. Prefilled syringes are particularly valuable for biologics, vaccines, and emergency-use drugs where precision and speed are critical. They also improve patient compliance, especially in chronic conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and multiple sclerosis, where self-injection is common.

From a pharmaceutical perspective, prefilled syringes offer significant advantages in terms of product stability, shelf life, and packaging efficiency. They can be made from glass or polymer materials and often come with safety features like needle shields or autoinjector compatibility to minimize needle-stick injuries. As drug formulations become more complex and patient-centric care gains traction, the global demand for prefilled syringes continues to rise. Regulatory bodies and manufacturers are also focusing on innovations like dual-chamber syringes for lyophilized drugs and prefilled syringe systems compatible with wearable injectors, paving the way for enhanced delivery of next-generation therapeutics.





Prefilled Syringes Market Insights

In 2024, North America led the global prefilled syringes market, accounting for approximately 34% of the total share, with a forecasted CAGR of 11.02% from 2025 to 2032. This dominance is primarily driven by the growing incidence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and autoimmune disorders. The rising use of biologics and biosimilars for treating complex diseases like cancer has also increased the demand for more convenient injection methods. Furthermore, ongoing strategic initiatives by key industry players are helping to propel market growth across the region. The widespread adoption of advanced drug delivery technologies is another key factor fueling this expansion. For example, in March 2024, Mallinckrodt plc announced FDA approval for the Acthar Gel Single-Dose SelfJect Injector-a device designed to give patients more control in managing inflammatory and autoimmune conditions, reflecting the region's growing embrace of user-friendly, self-administered therapies.

Prefilled Syringes Market Dynamics

​The prefilled syringes market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and cardiovascular conditions. These medical conditions often necessitate regular and precise medication administration , making prefilled syringes a preferred choice due to their convenience, accuracy, and reduced risk of contamination.

Technological advancements are significantly enhancing the functionality and safety of prefilled syringes. Innovations include the development of syringes with integrated safety features such as needle shields to prevent needlestick injuries and tamper-evident seals to ensure drug integrity. Additionally, the shift from traditional glass to more durable, shatter-resistant plastic materials is reducing the risk of breakage and contamination. These improvements are particularly beneficial for biologic drugs , which require precise dosing and careful handling, thereby increasing the adoption of prefilled syringes in biologic and biosimilar therapies.

Environmental sustainability is becoming a focal point in the prefilled syringes market. Manufacturers are exploring the use of eco-friendly materials , such as biodegradable polymers and recyclable components, to address environmental concerns and reduce the carbon footprint associated with syringe production. This shift aligns with global efforts to promote sustainability in healthcare practices and meets the growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible products.

Despite the positive growth trajectory, the prefilled syringes market faces challenges, including stringent regulatory requirements, complex manufacturing processes, and issues related to product recalls due to sterility concerns. For instance, in May 2023, Sun Pharma recalled over 24,000 prefilled syringes in the U.S. due to impurities found in these syringes. Such incidents underscore the importance of stringent quality control measures and compliance with regulatory standards to ensure patient safety and maintain market credibility.

