William Connelly, Future Societe Generale Chairman Of The Board Of Directors, Starting May 2026

Paris, 10 April 2025



During its session on 10 April 2025, the Societe Generale Board of Directors selected William Connelly for the Chairmanship as of the General Meeting which will be held on 27 May 2026, subject to his renewal as a Director by the General Meeting on 20 May 2025. He will succeed Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, who has been Chairman since 2015, and will have completed his third term.

This decision is the result of a selection process led by the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee at the end of 2023 with the assistance of an independent consultant.

William Connelly has been a member of Societe Generale's Board of Directors since 2017. He has chaired the Risk Committee since 2019 and is a member of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, positions he will hold until the 2026 General Meeting.

Lorenzo Bini Smaghi , Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated:“The choice of William Connelly as my successor confirms Societe Generale's commitment to the highest standards of governance, both in terms of method and substance. It ensures the independence of the role as well as its continuity, while bringing the highest level of expertise in the international banking and financial sector, along with experience in managing large companies, particularly in the technology sector.”



Biography

William Connelly is a company director. In addition to his mandate as an independent director of Societe Generale since 2017, he currently is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Amadeus IT Group and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aegon until the second half of 2025. He also served as an independent director of Singular Bank from February 2019 to April 2023.

William Connelly began his career in 1980 at Chase Manhattan Bank, where he worked for 10 years, before joining Baring Brothers from 1990 to 1995. He then held various executive positions within ING Group NV from 1995 until he became a member of The Management Board, where he was responsible for Wholesale Banking from 2011 to 2016. He was also the CEO of ING Real Estate from 2009 to 2015. He has gained extensive experience in financial services, particularly in corporate finance, financial markets, real estate, and lending.

William Connelly is a French citizen. He graduated with a degree in Economics from Georgetown University.

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with around 119,000 employees serving more than 26 million clients in 62 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:



French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.



Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

