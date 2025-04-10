National Medical Organization Awards Napa Valley Doctor With Prestigious Honor

- Mark Singer, MDNAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Certification Council is proud to announce that Mark Singer, MD has received certification as a Certified Medical Director (CMD) in post-acute and long-term care. Dr. Singer is one of more than 5,000 physicians nationwide who have received the CMD designation since the program's inception in 1991."Dr. Singer's achievement of CMD certification demonstrates his exceptional commitment to providing the highest quality care for our residents," says Wayne Panchesson, Executive Director of The Meadows of Napa Valley. "His dedication to advancing his expertise in post-acute and long-term care directly benefits our community and reflects our mission of excellence in senior care. We're fortunate to have a Medical Director who pursues the highest standards of professional development."A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association found that having a certified medical director contributes positively to a skilled nursing facility's quality of care. Analysis of data showed that quality scores represented a 15% improvement in quality for facilities with CMDs.The CMD credential was established to enhance the profession of medical direction throughout post-acute and long-term care settings and to reinforce the leadership role of the medical director in providing quality care. Federal regulations and changes in the health care environment have established the role of the medical director as central to the delivery of quality care.Dr. Singer has been with The Meadows at Napa Valley since October 2021 and is very proud to bring this level of expertise to MNV's residents. "The intensive training and knowledge gained through this certification enhances my ability to lead our medical team and implement best practices in long-term care,” Dr. Singer says.“In senior living, medical needs are complex and ever-changing. This certification ensures I'm at the forefront of geriatric medicine to better serve our residents and support our outstanding care team."With over 30 years of community involvement, Dr. Singer exemplifies a deep commitment to local healthcare. He is the founder and director of House Calls of Napa Valley and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Share The Care Napa Valley (/ ), demonstrating his extensive dedication to serving the broader community and all residents of The Meadows of Napa Valley.For additional information about the CMD credential, contact us at ... or visitAbout: The Meadows of Napa Valley is a vibrant senior living community located in Napa Valley, California. Offering a range of options from independent living to assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation and long-term care, The Meadows is dedicated to providing a supportive and enriching environment for seniors. With a focus on wellness, social engagement, and personalized care, residents enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle complemented by a variety of activities and amenities. The public benefit non-profit corporation The Odd Fellows Home of California (OFHC) owns and operates The Meadows of Napa Valley and has partnered with Pacific Retirement Services (PRS) since 1999 to provide long-term planning and management services. Today PRS develops, operates, manages, and markets a family of nearly 60 retirement communities and service organizations in eight states across the United States.CONTACT: PAL Trued Certification Council...

