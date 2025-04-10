Domestic Violence Continues To Affect The Lives Of Many People

Audience at the book launch

Geary Reid, Debra Francis and Sophia Dolphin at the book launch on 25th January 2025

Geary Reid, along with gospel singer and Musician; Cherlyn and Lennox Maloney

Domestic Violence remains a challenging issue globally

- Geary ReidLINDEN HIGHWAY, REGION 4, GUYANA, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For many years, Author Geary Reid hates to see the damaging impact of Domestic Violence . He chooses to take action and share strategies with people on how they can be involved in curbing domestic violence across the globe. There is a need for people across the globe to assist in whatever way they can, to prevent Domestic Violence from harming many people.Domestic violence affects individuals, families, communities, and countries. Since neither the perpetrator nor the victim benefits from domestic violence, then many people should assist in helping to reduce Domestic Violence. Many times, domestic violence fragments families, and this can also affect the organizations where they work. Extended families should be careful so that they do not knowingly contribute to domestic violence. Neighbors can also play an important role in avoiding domestic violence.It might be shocking for people to learn what contributes to domestic violence. While some people are aware of a few things that contribute to domestic violence, they might be surprised to find out several other things that contribute to it.Many children and family members are affected by domestic violence. Therefore, they should be taught to identify and report it to the relevant authorities. Children sometimes have access to many people and organizations who will listen to them and take action against domestic violence.Domestic violence hurts many people. While some people believe that it only hurts the victim, many others and organizations are affected by domestic violence. Sometimes, when a perpetrator of domestic violence reviews the entire situation, they know that they took an incorrect action, but it may be too late to make any adjustments.Governments and NGOs often try to reduce or eliminate domestic violence. They know the negative impacts that it produces, and they do not want it to continue.No specific gender is solely responsible for domestic violence, so people should not be pointing fingers at others. However, every human being is accountable for acting maturely and rationally.Children sometimes practice what they see their parents do. No country is free from domestic violence; therefore, every nation and all people must be involved in the battle to reduce and eliminate it.The overall impact of domestic violence can produce far-reaching damage. While individuals are involved in domestic violence, organizations and countries can be affected as well. When domestic violence moves from a family to a community, it is important that everyone in that community takes whatever action they can to reduce it and encourages other persons to protect each other.Everyone should learn the signs that indicate that a person has been affected by domestic violence. Some people might have seen these signs, but they may not have recognized these signs as those of domestic violence. For example, some people are withdrawn and choose not to socialize or communicate, while others lose their appetite.When domestic violence becomes physical, signs may be visible on a person's body. These signs may be minor, but others may be very noticeable. Despite the use of medicine and therapy, the signs and impacts of domestic violence may not disappear.Men are not the only contributors to domestic violence, but they need to take action to prevent it. When men gather together, they should devote time to encourage other men to take positive actions against domestic violence. Men who have controlled their temper and actions should help other men who are struggling in these areas. Sometimes men may have to walk away from the situation, regain their composure, and address verbal abuse from their companion differently.Just like men, women also need to take action to avoid domestic violence. The words issued from the mouth of women must be words to help, not dethrone others. When women are angry with their partner, it may be better not to say anything on some occasions.Neither men nor women should seek extramarital affairs to deal with issues that affect their relationship. Instead, the couple may need counseling and be able to resolve their issues and live happily together.The government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) cannot be left out of the fight against domestic violence. Every religious organization should educate its members to combat domestic violence. Religious organizations should plan programs to help their members demonstrate love rather than hate.In addition, many entertainment places should be involved in curbing domestic violence. The type of music being played in public places may sometimes contribute to domestic violence, and television and radio stations have an equal and important part to play in reducing domestic violence. Employees of bars and clubs should use whatever opportunities they have to minimize or eliminate domestic violence. Signage at important places may be a sound reinforcement to assist in the fight against domestic violence.

