SKLAR KIRSH EARNS CHAMBERS CALIFORNIA SPOTLIGHT RANKING

Jeffrey A. Sklar

Andrew Kirsh

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that the firm's Corporate, Real Estate and Litigation groups have been recognized in the inaugural Chambers California Spotlight Guide for 2025. Distinctions from Chambers Spotlight recognize exceptional small and midsize business law firms throughout the state.Chambers Spotlight listings are based on thousands of attorney and client interviews designed to identify law firms and lawyers that demonstrate the top technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients.Sklar Kirsh's practices include corporate, real estate, entertainment and litigation founded by attorneys from nationally and internationally recognized firms who provide top-tier legal services in an entrepreneurial, sophisticated and focused manner.Sklar Kirsh was also recently recognized as a Top Law Firm by the Los Angeles Times and as a Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers in America.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

+1 310-601-6008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.