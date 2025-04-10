SCALI RASMUSSEN EARNS CHAMBERS CALIFORNIA SPOTLIGHT RANKING

Christian Scali

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scali Rasmussen, PC announced today that the firm's Labor & Employment and Franchise practices have been recognized in the inaugural Chambers California Spotlight Guide for 2025. Distinctions from Chambers Spotlight recognize exceptional small and midsize business law firms throughout the state."This distinction reflects our team's deep expertise, unwavering dedication, and commitment to delivering exceptional legal counsel to our clients,” said Managing Shareholder Christian Scali .“We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us and remain steadfast in our mission to provide strategic, results-driven representation."Chambers Spotlight listings are based on thousands of attorney and client interviews designed to identify law firms and lawyers that demonstrate the top technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients.Entrepreneurs and business owners in automotive, retail, manufacturing and distribution, hospitality and other leading sectors count on Scali Rasmussen to manage the full range of legal issues that arise for thriving companies. Scali Rasmussen's targeted counsel includes big-picture perspectives and industry insights that keep clients protected and businesses moving forward when issues arise.

