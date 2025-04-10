Austin Valley Video

The Jeremy Edge Project release a cinematic and suspense laden music video for "Austin Valley"

WILLIAMSPORT, PA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jeremy Edge's new video for“Austin Valley” has been released.The single is the third song off of Edge's new album "The Black Sheep" on Deko Records, accompanied by bassist John Delowery, drummer Ray Geida, keyboardist Charlie Calv (Angel) and Byron Winchester on harmonica.The video,“Austin Valley” outlines the subject matter of the song which describes the events of 1911 in Austin, PA when a dam failure destroyed a small town, costing many lives and mass destruction. The Austin Valley Flood in 1921 was one of the most destructive in the history of Austin Pennsylvania, with widespread damage, 78 losses of life, and the inundation of major parts of the city. Since then, flood control measures, including the construction of dams and the establishment of floodplain management practices, have been implemented to reduce the risk of future floods and human casualties that took place.Jeremy Edge says,””We played a show at the Austin Dam location a few years ago and while performing, there was such a vibe. I saw the ruins and learned a little bit about the history of what happened and it stuck with me. I literally came home, picked up an acoustic guitar, and the song wrote itself.”The video was created by mastermind Lee Fenstamaker by Directed By SRY Productions, in a virtual universe using a combination of footage of Edge and realistic imgagery with a mini documentary style approach.“For the Jeremy Edge Project, we brought Austin Valley back to life virtually so we could tell the stories of the tragedy through music, atmosphere, and emotion. It felt more like making a mini-documentary than a music video. Hands down, one of my favorite projects to date.”After four top 50 Active Rock singles with rock band Candlelight Red, Jeremy Edge launched The Jeremy Edge Project in 2020, taking a stylistic approach to guitar-based blues rock. From north central PA, Jeremy burns into modern day rock and roll, blues, and retro-infused classic sounds inspired by the likes of Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, Billy Gibbons, Blackmore, Tommi Iommi, and Jimmy Page while keeping the groove original and fresh. Jeremy Edge attracts fans with their fresh mix and interpretation of the iconic blues-rock experience.The band has opened in support of Lita Ford, Gary Hoey, Jackyl,Savannah Dexter, Randy Hansen, Texas Hippie Coalition and rock legend, Pat Travers.Watch "Austin Valley"

