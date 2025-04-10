Bankshift Showcases Embedded Banking, At Finovatespring 2025

Finovate Spring 2025

BankShift Showcases Embedded Banking Solutions at FinovateSpring 2025, Empowering Credit Unions & Community Banks

- Greg Palmer - Host of FinovatePORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BankShift, a leader in embedded banking technology, is excited to announce its participation in FinovateSpring 2025 , the premier fintech event highlighting cutting-edge innovations. BankShift will present its transformative solutions tailored specifically for credit unions and community banks, solving unique challenges while unlocking new growth opportunities.BankShift's platform empowers credit unions and community banks to seamlessly embed banking services into non-financial digital platforms. Its patent-pending Brand-on-Banking technology enables institutions to integrate features like account aggregation, secure transfers, bill payments, and financial insights-all delivered via a low-code SDK. This approach enhances consumer engagement, generates new revenue streams, and ensures compliance with evolving regulatory standards.BankShift's Founder & CEO, Rob Thacher, will showcase the company's groundbreaking solutions at FinovateSpring 2025, held May 7–9 at the Sheraton Hotel & Marina in San Diego, California. The event will bring together over 1,200 senior fintech leaders and representatives from financial institutions across the U.S. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how BankShift is helping credit unions and community banks modernize their digital offerings while maintaining their core values.BankShift's selection to demo at FinovateSpring 2025 is a testament to its innovative approach. The event features a highly competitive selection process, with hundreds of applications reviewed each year. Finovate's rigorous criteria focus on technological novelty, market impact, and the potential for disruption-ensuring that only the most impactful solutions are showcased on stage.Credit unions and community banks face mounting pressures from neobanks and changing consumer expectations. BankShift addresses these challenges with a cost-effective, turnkey solution that integrates seamlessly with legacy systems. This allows institutions to modernize without undergoing costly core migrations or lengthy digital transformation roadmaps. By embedding banking services into trusted brand ecosystems, credit unions can deepen member loyalty while driving revenue growth.Key Benefits of BankShift for Community-Based Financial Institutions. New Revenue Streams: Monetize embedded banking services through partnerships with non-financial brands, enabling institutions to diversify income sources and grow deposits.. Enhanced Consumer Engagement: Deliver seamless digital experiences that meet the expectations of younger generations, including Gen Z-focused features like interactive credit score spinner and game like selection menu.. Cost-Effective Modernization: Integrate advanced banking features without replacing existing infrastructure or increasing staffing burdens, ensuring affordability and scalability.. Regulatory Compliance: Ensure secure operations with robust fraud prevention measures, biometric authentication, and compliance-ready deployment to meet stringent regulatory demands.. Expanded Geographic Reach: Collaborate with fintechs to overcome physical branch limitations, allowing community banks to serve a larger consumer base beyond their local areas.. Income-Generating Financial Products: Offer innovative solutions such as savings plans, pay-by-bank methods, and investment opportunities that promote financial well-being while generating revenue.. Operational Efficiency: Leverage real-time vendor monitoring, API alerts, and lightweight integration tools to reduce costs and improve service quality.. Resilient Infrastructure: Maintain uninterrupted banking services during outages with break-glass failover mechanisms and push-button upgrades for continuous innovation.. Brand Collaboration Opportunities: Enable partnerships with brands using BankShift's brand-on-banking technology, allowing businesses to embed financial services and attract new consumers.. Fraud Prevention & Security Enhancements: Implement advanced security features like selfie-to-driver's license verification for external transfers, reducing fraud risks while maintaining consumer trust.BankShift empowers community-based financial institutions to compete effectively in the digital era by addressing resource constraints, enabling modernization, and fostering partnerships that drive growth.Join Us at FinovateSpring 2025Don't miss Rob Thacher's presentation at FinovateSpring 2025 as he demonstrates how BankShift is redefining embedded banking for credit unions and community banks. Learn how your institution can leverage BankShift's innovative solutions to thrive in today's competitive financial landscape.About FinovateFinovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit .About BankShiftBankShift is an embedded banking platform built on a banking-as-a-platform model, designed by experts in digital-first innovation. Featuring patent-pending technology, BankShift enables credit unions and community banks to seamlessly integrate banking products into traditionally non-financial experiences. The platform empowers financial institutions and third-party brands to unlock new revenue streams, maintain regulatory compliance, and foster authentic consumer loyalty. By redefining the way financial services blend within brand experiences, BankShift creates lasting connections that enhance engagement and elevate everyday financial experiences. For more information, visit bankshift.

