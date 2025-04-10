Retrieve Medical Announces Issuance Of Second Patent In “Creating And Updating Problem Lists For Electronic Health Records” Patent Family

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDMINSTER, N.J., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: RMHI), today announced the issuance of a second U.S. patent in its growing patent family titled“Creating and Updating Problem Lists for Electronic Health Records.” This newly granted patent,, was issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on April 8, 2025, to inventors Thomas III et al. It further expands Retrieve Medical's intellectual property portfolio in the area of advanced problem list management technologies for Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems.

Strengthening the Future of EHR Problem List Management

Problem lists are critical documents that outline a patient's active and past health conditions, including illnesses, injuries, and chronic diseases. An accurate and up-to-date problem list enables clinicians to deliver better care, avoid medical errors, and make informed decisions. However, traditional EHR systems often lack the flexibility, accuracy, and real-time updating needed to keep problem lists truly reliable.

Key Advancements Introduced in the Second Patent



Real-Time Synchronization: The system uses natural language processing (NLP) to detect updates in clinical documentation and apply them instantly across the relevant problem lists, minimizing manual data entry and reducing errors.

Duplicate Entry Prevention: NLP algorithms identify and eliminate redundant entries across the problem list hierarchy, ensuring data integrity.

Role-Based Access Control: Healthcare providers are granted access permissions dynamically based on their role and scope of practice, protecting data privacy while enhancing usability. Optimized Data Transmission: The system transforms annotated data into streamlined keyword formats for efficient transmission, even during high-traffic network usage.

A Growing Foundation for Innovation in Healthcare IT

“Our goal has always been to empower healthcare professionals with tools that reduce administrative burden and enhance clinical accuracy,” said Jerry Swon, CEO at Retrieve Medical.“This second patent underscores our commitment to delivering smarter, safer, and more efficient solutions for the modern healthcare ecosystem.”

About Retrieve Medical Holdings Inc.

Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. is transforming healthcare with its cutting-edge software platform, Retrieve DxTM. Using advanced natural language processing, Retrieve Dx analyzes patient data from multiple sources, helping physicians quickly understand complex clinical histories and diagnose chronic conditions. This technology integrates with leading electronic medical record systems such as Epic and Oracle Cerner, improving workflow, boosting patient outcomes, and increasing revenue for healthcare providers.

For more information, visit Retrieve Medical, Inc. at .

Contact info : Harriet Donnelly, CMO

Retrieve Medical, Inc.

...