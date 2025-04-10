As Tax Day Approaches, Gregory Law Group Advises On IRS Enforcement And Tax Resolution Options

Former IRS Attorneys Deborah and Garrett Gregory

Former IRS Attorneys at Gregory Law Group Offer Urgent Help-and a Path Forward

- Garrett Gregory, Co-Founder, Gregory Law Group, Former IRS Senior AttorneyDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Business owners and individuals who are behind on taxes are running out of time-and options. With IRS enforcement ramping back up and penalties adding up daily, ignoring the problem won't make it go away.“If you're behind on payroll taxes, facing collection notices, or worried about what's next, don't wait,” says Garrett Gregory, co-founder of Gregory Law Group, PLLC and a former Senior Attorney for the IRS.“You have more options than you think-but only if you act before the IRS does.”Small businesses employ nearly half of the American workforce and represent 43.5% of America's GDP. They are a critical part of our economic ecosystem where big businesses and small businesses are vendors, employees, partners, and customers to each other. Yet, as many as one in five are behind on payroll taxes, according to a 2021 study published by TaxGuard.As former IRS Attorneys, Gregory Law Group offers consulationas and assistance. Gregory Tax Law team will:.Negotiate directly with the IRS to stop levies, liens, or aggressive collection actions.Resolve unpaid payroll taxes, back returns, or tax penalties.Develop installment plans or offers in compromise to reduce what you owe.Defend against audits and represent you in U.S. Tax Court if needed.Reorganize your business structure to reduce future tax exposureGregory Law Group specializes in getting businesses out of trouble-and keeping them out. Founded by two former IRS attorneys, the firm understands how the system works and how to protect your business from further risk.Proactive moves still matter. "If you're current but want to reduce your tax bill going forward, we help our clients plan smarter for the future," added Deborah Gregory.According to Deborah Gregory, monitoring income and expenses year-round-not just at tax time is key. Additonal planing tips include:.Understanding major purchases using Section 179 and bonus depreciation.Making sure your tax team is qualified and strategic-not just filing paperwork“You don't want to wait until the IRS makes the first move,” added Garrett Gregory.For more information, visit or call (888) 346-5470.###About Gregory Law GroupGregory Law Group, PLLC is a boutique tax law firm based in Dallas, Texas, specializing in IRS audits , tax appeals, corporate and international tax compliance, and high-stakes tax litigation. Founded by former IRS Senior Tax Attorneys Garrett and Deborah Gregory, the firm provides finance executives, corporate controllers, and CPAs with the strategic tax counsel needed to navigate regulatory complexity. For more information, visit or call (888) 346-5470 for a consultation.

