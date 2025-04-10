Pinpoint Announces Strategic Partnership With A-Tech And AGT To Drive Innovation In Smart Manufacturing

PINpoint and Absolute Gauge Technologies (AGT) -A-Tech partner to drive innovation in Smart Manufacturing.

PINpoint Information Systems – Trusted MES Leader for Over 25 Year

Expanding Access to Scalable MES and Automation Solutions Across North America

- Warren Andrade, Chief Operating Officer BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PINpoint Information Systems , a leading provider of Manufacturing Execution System (MES) solutions, is excited to announce a new strategic partnerships with A-Tech Instruments Ltd. and Absolute Gauge Technologies Inc., who are premier distributors and solutions providers specializing in industrial automation and smart manufacturing technologies. This collaboration aims to enhance manufacturing operations by combining PINpoint's advanced MES capabilities with the deep expertise in automation solutions that A-Tech and AGT bring to the table. A-Tech primarily services Canadian customers, whereas AGT is focused on the United States and Mexico.PINpoint is expanding access to its industry-leading software with the launch of PINpoint Essentials-a streamlined MES solution built for smaller or less complex manufacturing operations. PINpoint Essentials delivers the core capabilities of error-proofing and real-time production visibility, with even faster time to value. This new offering, together with the partnership with A-Tech and AGT, reflects each company's shared commitment to delivering scalable, practical solutions for manufacturers advancing toward Industry 4.0.As part of this collaboration, PINpoint and AGT will be exhibiting together at The Assembly Show South, Booth #1410 , taking place from April 16 to April 17 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Attendees will have the opportunity to see first-hand how PINpoint's MES platform optimizes manufacturing processes and how AGT's expertise ensures seamless implementation. Live demonstrations and expert consultations will be available at the booth.“We are thrilled to join forces with A-Tech and AGT to bring greater value to manufacturers looking to streamline their operations,” said Warren Andrade, Chief Operating Officer at PINpoint.“This partnership aligns with our mission to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions that drive operational excellence.”“A-Tech and AGT have always been committed to providing best-in-class solutions for our customers,” added Tim Wilkinson, Director of Sales at both A-Tech and AGT.“Working with PINpoint enables us to offer an even more comprehensive approach to smart manufacturing.”For more information about PINpoint and A-Tech/AGT's partnership and to visit them at The Assembly Show South, Booth #1410, please visit and .About PINpoint PINpoint Information Systems is a global leader in Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software, enabling manufacturers to achieve optimal production efficiency through real-time data insights, quality control, and process management solutions. For over 25 years, PINpoint has empowered manufacturers worldwide with innovative technology that drives continuous improvement. Learn more at .About A-Tech A-Tech is a trusted partner in industrial automation and smart manufacturing, delivering high-quality solutions to optimize productivity and efficiency in manufacturing environments. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer success, A-Tech provides a range of automation technologies and expert guidance to drive business growth. Learn more at .About Absolute Gauge TechnologiesTM Inc. (formerly Physicom Corp.) is a value-added distributor and supplier of plug and play sensors solutions, specialized measurement instruments, components for assembly, as well as integrated control systems for functional & end of line testers.

