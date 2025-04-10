NOG Energy Week 2025: Driving Africa's Energy Future Through Investment, Innovation & Global Partnerships

H.E. Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Federal Republic of Nigeria,

LAGOS, NIGERIA, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the world navigates a rapidly evolving energy landscape, NOG Energy Week 2025 will convene world leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to explore pathways for accelerating global energy progress through investment, partnerships, and innovation serving as a catalyst for discussions on energy security, economic resilience, and sustainable growth in Africa and beyond.Recent remarks from the United States Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, have sparked renewed conversations about Africa's energy future. Wright underscored the urgency of pragmatic energy policies that balance economic growth with environmental considerations, emphasising the importance of leveraging Africa's vast natural gas reserves while fostering investments in traditional hydrocarbons and emerging energy technologies. His insights align with the mission of NOG Energy Week 2025, reinforcing the event's role in driving actionable strategies for energy development across the continent.As the energy sector is being shaped by key global developments, including the new Trump administration's energy policies, shifting trade agreements, and a revitalised focus on fossil fuels reinforcing the need for Africa to position itself within this evolving global context, ensuring that external policies do not hinder the continent's drive for energy independence and infrastructure development.The establishment of the African Energy Bank and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) signal a new chapter in regional cooperation, opening avenues for increased financing and cross-border energy collaboration. NOG Energy Week 2025 will provide a platform for industry leaders to discuss how to leverage these initiatives to expand energy access, finance large-scale projects, and promote sustainable energy solutions.As Africa's largest economy, Nigeria remains a focal point in the global energy debate. The country's oil production levels, gas development ambitions, and refining sector are undergoing significant transformations. With a focus on investment, partnerships, and innovation, NOG Energy Week 2025 will explore pathways to energy security, economic resilience, and a sustainable future for Nigeria, Africa, and the global energy landscape.Speaking on the conference, Odiri Umusu, Director - Nigeria, dmg Nigeria Events said,''For over two decades, NOG Energy Week has been at the heart of shaping Africa's energy progress, driving conversations that influence policy, investment decisions, and industry growth. As we gather for the 24th edition, the stakes are higher than ever, with shifting global energy policies, the push for resource maximisation, and the need for sustainable development. This platform remains indispensable. NOG Energy Week 2025 will dissect the challenges and also spotlight actionable strategies that ensure Africa strengthens its role in the global energy industry.''The 24th edition of NOG Energy Week, themed 'Accelerating Global Energy Progress Through Investment, Partnerships & Innovation', is scheduled from 29 June - 3 July 2025, at the Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC) in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nigeria. It will bring together leaders, policymakers, regulators, and professionals from across the globe within the industry to discuss energy transformation, as well as explore emerging business opportunities within the country. The event will feature high-level discussions on policy frameworks, financing mechanisms, and technological innovations needed to drive Africa's energy transformation.NOG Energy Week 2025, the official meeting place for the global energy sector in Sub-Saharan Africa, is produced by dmg Nigeria events, a subsidiary of dmg events with over 80 conferences and exhibitions across the world, such as Adipec and Gastech.

