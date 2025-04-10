123Invent Inventors Develop New Cover For A Trailer Hitch & Ball Assembly (CTK-3511)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safe and simple way to cover a trailer hitch and ball assembly to help prevent injuries," said one of two inventors, from Washougal, Wash., "so we invented the HITCH BUDDY. Our design would be easy to apply on any trailer hitch and ball assembly."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective cover for a trailer hitch and ball assembly. In doing so, it helps prevent injury due to impact from accidental contact with a trailer hitch. As a result, it increases safety. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for owners of trucks and other vehicles with a trailer hitch.

The HITCH BUDDY is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact David Mac Arthur & Kenneth Cobb at 360-216-6472 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

