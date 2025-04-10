EAS Consulting Group Expands Expertise With The Addition Of Two Former FDA Staffers

MENAFN - PR Newswire)is a regulatory compliance expert with extensive experience in the tobacco industry. Gabriel's tenure at the FDA, particularly as a Director within the Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA), involved leading compliance and enforcement activities for the agency's tobacco program. His work in building the tobacco operations program and shaping tobacco regulatory policy was instrumental in the development of key compliance strategies and regulatory frameworks, including the proposed Tobacco Product Manufacturing Practices (TPMP). After his FDA career, Gabriel further honed his skills at Juul Labs, where he played a key role in developing Premarket Tobacco Applications (PMTAs) and ensuring alignment with evolving federal regulations. His deep expertise in tobacco regulation will be invaluable to EAS's clients seeking strategic compliance advice and navigating tobacco-related regulatory challenges.

Adam Orr , a Certified Professional Animal Scientist and Animal Nutritionist, brings a wealth of experience from his 15 years at the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine and the Division of Animal Food Ingredients. In his role as a Subject Matter Expert, Adam specialized in pre-market review of animal feed ingredients and additives, working on regulatory submissions related to animal food additives, safety protocols, and labeling. He also contributed significantly to the review and development of Food Additive Petitions (FAP), Investigational Food Additives (IFA), and Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) Notifications, among other regulatory documents. Adam's comprehensive understanding of animal feed regulations and his expertise in regulatory study design and submission review will be key assets for EAS's clients in the animal food industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gabriel and Adam to the EAS Consulting Group's team of independent consultants," said Dean Cirotta, President and CEO of EAS Consulting Group. "Their exceptional backgrounds and experience, gained through years of leadership at the FDA and in the private sector, will further enhance our ability to offer clients top-tier regulatory support in both the tobacco and animal food sectors."

Both Gabriel and Adam are available to assist clients in navigating complex regulatory frameworks, developing compliance strategies, and ensuring their products meet FDA requirements. Their addition to the EAS family significantly expands the company's expertise and resources in key regulatory areas.

For more information about EAS Consulting Group's services or to learn how Gabriel Muñiz and Adam Orr can assist your organization, please visit or contact our team below.

About EAS Consulting Group

EAS Consulting Group, a member of the Certified family of companies, is a global leader in regulatory solutions for industries regulated by FDA, USDA, and other federal and state agencies. As part of Certified Group, EAS Consulting Group delivers regulatory solutions our customers can feel confident in – on time, every time – so the world can trust in what it consumes. Our network of over 150 independent consultants enables EAS to provide comprehensive consulting, training and auditing services, ensuring proactive regulatory compliance for food, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, cosmetics, tobacco, hemp and CBD.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jessica Lloyd

Marketing Communications Coordinator

EAS Consulting Group

(571) 447-5508

[email protected]



SOURCE EAS Consulting Group