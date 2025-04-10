Jersey Mike's Subs Raises Record-Breaking $30 Million In March For Local Charities

"Together, we're making a difference in people's lives thanks to all of you," said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike's Founder and CEO, who this year celebrates 50 years since he bought his first sub shop at age 17.

This fundraising total exceeds the $25 million raised during last year's campaign.

With this year's donation, Jersey Mike's has raised $143 million for local charities since Month of Giving began in 2011.

"Giving...making a difference in someone's life" has been the mission of Jersey Mike's from the beginning.

About Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 4,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread - the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving...making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit our website or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X . Join the conversation at #JerseyMikesGives.

