Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Welcomes Acclaimed REALTOR®, Christina Khosrowabadi, With Over $140 Million In Sales In Recent Years

A second-generation REALTOR® and lifelong Silicon Valley resident, Khosrowabadi brings a proven track record of success and deep experience in the region's competitive real estate market. She joins from Side, bringing with her Redefine Real Estate - the boutique firm she founded, renowned for crafting luxury, design-driven spec homes throughout Silicon Valley. Redefine offers a unique service platform for both investors and end users by combining expert real estate representation with integrated design and construction management - a comprehensive, concierge-level approach that is rare in the marketplace.

Christie's Sereno, Northern California's largest locally owned and operated brokerage, with over 650 agents and projecting $6.5 billion in 2025 sales, continues to attract the region's top professionals committed to exceptional service and long-term client relationships.

"We are honored to welcome Christina to Christie's International Real Estate Sereno," said Chris Trapani, Co-Founder and CEO. "She is a standout in every sense - sharp, thoughtful, and fiercely committed to her clients. Christina represents the type of agent we are proud to align with: established, forward-thinking, and rooted in values that reflect our culture."

Licensed in 2007 and earning her broker associate designation in 2014, Khosrowabadi has built a thriving business rooted in a simple but unwavering principle: the client's needs come first. Known for her professionalism, tenacity, and personalized approach, she has consistently ranked among the top producers in the region, setting sales records in communities such as San Jose, Los Gatos, Willow Glen, Saratoga, and Campbell.

In addition to her impressive sales volume, Khosrowabadi is a trusted mentor to new agents and a respected leader who has successfully managed a busy office while maintaining her elite production levels. Her business is fueled almost entirely by repeat clients and referrals - a testament to the level of trust she builds with every transaction.

"For me, success isn't about numbers or accolades - it's about making the process easier for my clients and helping them achieve something meaningful," said Khosrowabadi. "Christie's Sereno aligns with everything I value: integrity, independence, and a community-driven mindset. I'm excited to be part of a brokerage that supports agents in doing their best work."

The addition of Khosrowabadi reflects Christie's Sereno's continued focus on partnering with accomplished professionals who are shaping the next chapter of real estate throughout Northern California - through leadership, service, and innovation.

"Christina brings an exceptional mix of experience, care, and purpose to her work," added Ryan Iwanaga, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer. "She's the kind of professional who elevates everyone around her - clients, colleagues, and the broader community. We're proud to welcome her to our company."

About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 20 offices and over 650 agents in San Francisco, the Peninsula, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin, Wine Country, Tahoe, Sierra Foothills, and Central Coast, projecting over $6.5 billion in sales volume in 2025.

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is ranked among the top five brokerages in the nation for both per-agent productivity and the highest average sales price. The company offers highly curated support resources, and provides agents with concierge services to strengthen client relationships. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is changing lives in local communities, and to date, has generated nearly $6.5M in charitable donations to over 580 organizations.

