Asia-Pacific Smart Farming Market Analysis And Forecast Report 2024-2034, With Focus On Kubota Corporation And Eruvaka Technologies

The Asia-Pacific smart farming market is projected to reach $29.87 billion by 2034 from $4.83 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.98% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The growing use of cutting-edge technologies and a strong emphasis on sustainable farming methods are anticipated to propel the APAC smart farming market's significant expansion. The growing need for food, the requirement for effective resource management, and the incorporation of IoT, AI, and robotics into agricultural operations are the main drivers of this growth. Traditional farming practices are changing throughout the region as a result of precision farming approaches and data-driven decision-making. APAC's dedication to raising agricultural output while lowering environmental effect is further demonstrated by aggressive government programs and large investments in smart agricultural technologies. The region's commitment to agricultural innovation and sustainability is reflected in this changing environment.



The market for smart farming in Asia is expanding significantly due to the growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural methods and the growing use of cutting-edge technologies. In order to maximise agricultural output and resource management, smart farming incorporates technology like robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics. In order to guarantee greater yields and operational efficiency, farmers are increasingly implementing precision farming techniques in response to the region's rapidly expanding population and rising food demand.

Market expansion is greatly aided by government programs and subsidies that favour the digitisation of agriculture. To address issues with food security and lessen their impact on the environment, many nations in the region are investing in agritech breakthroughs and encouraging the use of smart farming solutions. Additionally, the presence of emerging agritech startups and partnerships between technology providers and agricultural enterprises are fostering technological advancements.

Crop monitoring, livestock management, irrigation automation, and farm management software are some of the ways that smart farming is being used in APAC. Farmers may make better decisions by using actionable insights from real-time data from sensors, drones, and satellite photos.

The APAC smart farming market is anticipated to expand gradually as digital transformation quickens and sustainable farming methods gain popularity, helping to create a robust and effective agricultural industry.

Key Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Increasing Need for Sustainable Agricultural Practices

Growing Adoption of Precision Agriculture

Market Challenges



Lack of Technical Expertise among Farmers

Rising Concern over Data Security with Increasing Cyber Attacks

Market Opportunities



Increasing Investment in Agriculture Technology Start-Ups Securing the Agriculture Value Chain with Blockchain

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application



Precision Farming or Precision Agriculture



Precision Irrigation



Yield Monitoring and Crop Scouting or Forecasting



Precision Planting



Precision Spraying



Precision Fertilization



Farm Management

Other

Livestock Monitoring and Management



Milk Harvesting



Animal Health Monitoring and Comfort



Feeding Management



Livestock Tracking

Other

Aquaculture



Feed Management



Aquatic Species Tracking and Navigation



Water Quality Management Other

Segmentation by Product Type



Hardware



Displays/Yield Monitors



Flow and Application Rate Control Valves



Farm Computers, and Mobile Devices and Laptops



Agricultural Sensors



Guidance and Steering Systems

Other

Software



Farm Operation Management



Hardware Control Application Data and Predictive Analytics

Segmentation by Country



China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia and New Zealand

Thailand Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the prominent names in the Asia-Pacific Smart Farming market are:



KUBOTA Corporation Eruvaka Technologies Pvt. Ltd



Key Attributes:

