ESET Has Been Recognized As A Triple Strong Performer In The ECSO Cyberhive Matrix Q1 2025

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a leading European provider in the ECSO Cyberhive Matrix Q1 2025 report across three categories: MDR Solutions with ESET PROTECT MDR, XDR Solutions with the ESET PROTECT Platform, and SOC Related Solutions with ESET Threat Intelligence. This recognition comes as a combined evaluation based on user satisfaction and European readiness criteria."We are honored to be recognized as a leading European provider across multiple categories in the ECSO Cyberhive Matrix Q1 2025 report. This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier cybersecurity solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Our ESET PROTECT MDR, ESET PROTECT Platform, and ESET Threat Intelligence have all demonstrated exceptional performance in terms of user satisfaction and European readiness," said Zuzana Legáthová, Director of Test, Analyst Relations and Market Research at ESET. "We look forward to continuing our efforts in innovation and leadership within the cybersecurity industry, ensuring robust protection for businesses and individuals. This recognition highlights our dedication to cutting-edge threat detection, response capabilities, and European cybersecurity excellence."The Cyberhive MatrixTM is a comprehensive overview supporting end users and investors when exploring European cybersecurity solutions. It focuses on the European cybersecurity market and has been developed by ECSO, a nonprofit organization. It is designed to be transparent and reliable, and it was created in collaboration with the European cybersecurity industry, showcasing the readiness of European cybersecurity solutions and companies.The Matrix is based on Cyberhive and open-source data, focusing on the maturity and European readiness of the solutions reviewed in the assessment. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the solutions, including descriptions, vendor profiles, and European compliance status. The criteria used for the report are a combination of all the input gathered from the three user groups: vendors, end users, and investors.Discover more about ESET MDR services, XDR solutions, and ESET Threat Intelligence offerings.Read the full ECSO Cyberhive Matrix Q1 2025 report.About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown- securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit or follow our social media, podcasts and blogs.About ECSOThe European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO) is a nonprofit membership-based organisation established in 2016 as the contractual counterpart to the European Commission for implementing Europe's unique Public-Private Partnership in Cybersecurity (2016-2020). The partnership aimed to foster cooperation between public and private actors, ensuring access to innovative and trustworthy European cybersecurity solutions. Today, ECSO builds on the partnership's successes and, with its cross-sectoral membership base, contributes to developing cybersecurity communities and strengthening the European cybersecurity ecosystem. ECSO's diverse membership, encompassing a broad range of stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, enables comprehensive coverage of cybersecurity topics.

