- S.D., FloridaORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Imagine discovering a hidden truth about the timeshare industry that not only spares owners from a costly mistake-but saves them tens of thousands of dollars. That's the real-life experience of hundreds of timeshare owners who found the Timeshare Users Group (TUG) just in time.Thanks to the veteran-founded, family-owned TUG community, more than $24 million in timeshare refunds have been secured by owners who canceled unwanted purchases-without paying a single cent in fees.TUG is unique in this industry as it provides free, no-strings-attached guidance on the timeshare resale market for anyone who needs help! Many buyers are shocked to learn they can cancel their recent purchases and buy the exact same timeshare from existing owners at up to 100% off the original developer price. This eye-opening revelation empowers buyers to avoid regret, sidestep predatory "exit companies," and make smarter financial choices. The result? A growing archive of real-life victories, including:A $140,000 refund for a Hilton Grand Vacations Club timeshareA $45,000 cancellation on a Club Wyndham contractalong with thousands more owners canceling purchases after just minutes of reading on TUG!Since 1993, TUG has stood as the absolute best source of information for timeshare owners, offering free education, peer support, and transparency in an industry plagued by high-pressure sales and misinformation. Unlike costly“exit services” that prey on desperate owners who are truly looking for help, TUG offers help and advice for all owners-free of charge. In an industry flooded with scams and shady promises, TUG is the trusted lifeline for owners who want real answers, real savings, and real results. An online community created by owners, for owners for over 30 years!

