ADDMAN Makes Award-Winning ADDCAAMTM Technology Available As Plugin For Realvision Pro

MENAFN - PR Newswire) REALvision Pro is Create it REAL's advanced slicing software platform, trusted by users for smart slicing strategies, access to 3D print experts, ease of use , and compatibility with leading FDM 3D printing systems. With the addition of ADDCAAM, REALvision Pro users can now strengthen the mechanical performance of their parts through advanced tool pathing techniques previously unavailable in mainstream slicing tools.

ADDCAAM was a finalist for the 2023 TCT Awards and earned recognition through the Advanced Concepts competition at the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) Conference. It introduces two proprietary features-InterLace and InterLocking InFill-that work together to improve layer adhesion, reduce porosity, and increase part strength. In benchmark tests, parts printed with ADDCAAM have been shown to be up to 70% stronger and exhibit 100 times less porosity than standard FDM prints-all without increasing print time.

Traditional FDM methods often struggle with weak polymer cross-linking in the X/Y plane and gaps between aligned beads, leading to stress risers and mechanical failure. ADDCAAM overcomes these issues through a non-coplanar bead stacking method that creates interlocking layers, and a structured infill strategy that locks internal features into external walls-resulting in a more cohesive, load-bearing part structure.

"The additive manufacturing industry thrives on innovation, and we believe those innovations should be accessible to as many manufacturers as possible," said Mark Saberton, CTO, ADDMAN. "With ADDCAAM, we took a foundational concept, advanced it through the combined expertise of our teams, and are now expanding its reach through REALvision Pro-bringing high-performance tool pathing to a broader range of users than ever before."

"Together with the ADDMAN team, we've refined ADDCAAM into one of the most powerful and advanced slicing tools available," said Jeremie Pierre Gay, Founder of Create it REAL. "We're now proud to take it beyond the walls of the ADDMAN R&D lab and deliver this breakthrough in tool pathing technology to the global additive manufacturing community through REALvision Pro.

