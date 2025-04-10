Lyte Fiber To Build Multi-Gigabit Regional Fiber Network In Uvalde, Texas, And Surrounding Communities

UVALDE, Texas, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyte Fiber, LLC ("Lyte") is proud to announce plans to launch a next-generation, multi-gigabit regional fiber network anchored by an initial buildout in Uvalde, Texas.

Lyte, a Texas-based company, is investing nearly $10 million to bring its resilient, high-speed technology to Uvalde – marking a major step forward in enhancing the city's digital infrastructure.

"I want to thank Lyte Fiber for its investment in our community and support in bringing a competitive source of high-tech internet service to our citizens," said Mayor Hector Luevano. "The services provided by Lyte will undoubtedly be of great value and benefit to Uvalde and our neighboring communities."

Construction in Uvalde is beginning in April, with the first customers expected to be online early this summer. In the initial phase, Lyte will connect over 6,500 homes and businesses, installing around 90 miles of fiber optic cable throughout the city.

"We're not just building a network – as fellow Texans we're proud to be investing in Uvalde's future," said Lyte CEO Carter Old. "Our mission is to deliver fast, dependable internet designed to grow with the community for decades to come. Uvalde deserves the best, and that's what we're here to build."

Uvalde serves as a central hub in Lyte's broader effort to expand broadband access across South Texas. The company is investing an additional $9+ million to build fiber networks in Carrizo Springs, Crystal City, and Pearsall. This regional initiative showcases Lyte's long-term commitment to transforming connectivity in the area with next-generation infrastructure.

What distinguishes Lyte is its fiber-ringed network architecture with backup power supplied to every cabinet. This design guarantees robust, reliable, and redundant service that provides multi-gigabit speeds, ensuring communities like Uvalde and others stay connected when it matters most.

Construction to the nearly 8,000 homes and businesses throughout Carrizo Springs, Pearsall and Crystal City will begin by early summer, with residents in those communities expected to come online by later in the summer.

In addition to expanding internet access, Lyte is pledging 1 percent of its annual profits to support local nonprofits, youth programs, and community initiatives.

"Uvalde is a strong and resilient place – we see that spirit and want to be a part of it," Old said. "We're here to deliver more than just broadband. We're here to build lasting relationships that support this community's and the greater region's success."

For more information or to sign up for service, visit or call 888-GET-LYTE (888-438-5983).

About Lyte Fiber

Founded in 2023 in Houston, Texas, Lyte Fiber is dedicated to providing the fastest and most reliable home and business fiber optic internet to communities across Texas and beyond. Formed in partnership with SDC Capital Partners, a leading digital infrastructure investment firm, Lyte was started by internet industry veterans passionate about offering a best-in-class customer experience, building a great workplace, and connecting Texas communities. As part of its commitment to each community it serves, Lyte pledges a 1 percent giveback to local charities and causes annually. For more information, visit .

