Commercial And Industrial Energy Decarbonization Market Report 2025-2035: How Companies Purchase Energy Decarbonization Solutions

Decarbonization in the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector is a critical component of the global energy transition, presenting both significant challenges and massive growth opportunities. It will entail the optimization and electrification of the energy demand while transitioning to low-carbon energy sources.

The C&I sector is heterogeneous, which makes it challenging to develop off-the-shelf solutions. However, the sector holds strong potential for achieving decarbonization. The incentives and technologies necessary for immediate action are in place, fueling prospects of accelerated implementation. Increasing environmental regulations and a heightened commitment to sustainability from stakeholders are driving many companies to lower their carbon emissions and adopt cleaner, more efficient energy sources.

This report explores the main areas for C&I businesses to decarbonize, highlighting trends and the key technologies available. Market sizing and forecasts are provided in terms of revenue and annual installed capacity based on what is most suitable for the specific technology. The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2035.

Key Growth Opportunities



One-stop Shop for C&I Energy Decarbonization Solutions

Solar-plus-storage Retrofits

Medium-size C&I Demand Response Programs 24/7 RE for Future-proof, Meaningful Decarbonization

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis



How Companies Purchase Energy Decarbonization Solutions

Key Steps in the Energy Procurement Process

Energy Suppliers' Best Practices

The Universe of Corporate Energy Decarbonization Buyers

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Trends



Trend #1: Changes in Emissions Accounting Protocols and Reporting Standards



Trend #2: Expanding Focus on Supply Chain Sustainability



Trend #3: One-stop Shops for Energy Decarbonization



Trend #4: The Comebacks: Nuclear and Geothermal PPAs for Big Tech Companies Trend #5: AI Accelerating Corporate Decarbonization

Key Technologies and Trends Analysis



Corporate Energy Evolution: Key Action Areas & Technologies in C&I Energy Decarbonization

Clean Electricity Procurement

Clean Electricity Procurement: PPAs

Clean Electricity Procurement: 24/7 RE

On-site Generation: C&I Solar PV Forecast

On-site Generation: C&I BESS for Source Management

On-site Generation: C&I BESS Forecast

On-site Generation: Low-carbon Microgrids

On-site Generation: C&I Microgrids Forecast

Alternative Fuels: Expanding Ecosystem

Energy Efficiency: Steady Growth Forecast

Energy Management and Flexible Demand: BEMs Forecast

Energy Management and Flexible Demand: BEMs Evolution

Energy Management & Flexible Demand: Moving to Demand Response 4.0

Electrification: Commercial Heat Pumps

Electrification of Industrial Heating Processes

Electrification: Industrial Heat Pumps Electrification of Fleets

