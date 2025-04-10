Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Availability Of The Credit Agricole Assurances Group’S Solvency And Financial Condition Report For The Financial Year 2024


2025-04-10 12:31:03
Press release Paris, April 8, 2025

Availability of the Credit Agricole Assurances Group's Solvency and Financial Condition Report for the financial year 2024

Crédit Agricole Assurances announced today the release of its Group Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR) for the financial year 2024.

The SFCR was established in accordance with Solvency II regulations. It takes account in particular of the guidelines of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) and the notices of the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) in this matter.

The SFCR provides an overview of insurance activities in the Solvency 2 environment. This report, together with the various annual quantitative statements (Quantitative Reporting Templates -“QRT”) attached to it, summarise and explain the activity and performance of the Crédit Agricole Assurances Group, demonstrate the appropriateness of its governance system, present its risk profile, describe how its prudential balance sheet has been valued, and assess its solvency.

The Crédit Agricole Assurances Group's SFCR is available on Crédit Agricole Assurances' website at the following address: .

About Crédit Agricole Assurances
Crédit Agricole Assurances, France's leading insurer, is Crédit Agricole group's subsidiary, which brings together all the insurance businesses of Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Assurances offers a range of products and services in savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance. They are distributed by Crédit Agricole's banks in France and in 9 countries worldwide, and are aimed at individual, professional, agricultural and business customers. At the end of 2024, Crédit Agricole Assurances had more than 6,700 employees. Its 2024 premium income (non-GAAP) amounted to 43.6 billion euros.

Press contacts
Nicolas Leviaux +33 (0)1 57 72 09 50 / 06 19 60 48 53
Julien Badé +33 (0)1 57 72 93 40 / 07 85 18 68 05
...
Investor relations contacts
Yael Beer-Gabel +33 (0)1 57 72 66 84
Gaël Hoyer +33 (0)1 57 72 62 22
Sophie Santourian +33 (0)1 57 72 43 42
Cécile Roy +33 (0)1 57 72 61 86
...

