Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MENA E-Commerce Market Report 2025, With Projected Compound Annual Growth Rates Through 2029


2025-04-10 12:31:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-commerce Regional Analysis Market: Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores the E-commerce markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), using 2023 as a reference year and providing forecasts from 2024 through 2029, including compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections. The market size is assessed from the perspective of E-commerce activity in the region.

The report examines factors influencing the industry, such as technological advances, economic conditions, and business considerations, and also offers market insights into the industry landscape. Additionally, the report analyzes key players in the E-commerce sector, categorizing them by type and product segment in the MENA region. It highlights growth drivers and assesses regional dynamics shaping the market.

The Report Includes

  • An in-depth analysis of the current and future potential for e-commerce markets in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region
  • Analyses of the MENA market trends, with revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
  • Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by e-commerce type, product type, and country
  • Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, advances in technology, and regulations
  • Insights into the ripple effects of the Ukraine-Russia war on e-commerce operations, including supply chain disruptions and regulatory hurdles
  • Analysis of the industry structure, including key stakeholders' market shares, product mapping, and recent key developments

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 43
Forecast Period 2024 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $41.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $80.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7%
Regions Covered Africa, Middle East


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of the Study
  • Market Summary

Chapter 2 E-commerce Industry Outlook

  • Global E-commerce Industry Overview
  • MENA E-commerce Industry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
    • Increasing Access to the Internet and Rise of 5G
    • Rise in Investment in E-commerce
    • Emerging Payment Solutions
  • Market Challenges
    • Data security concerns
    • Lack of Awareness About Technology
    • Dominance of Offline Retailer
  • Market Opportunities
    • Growing Demand for Foreign Products
    • Increasing Adaptation of Smartphones

Chapter 4 Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation Breakdown
  • Market Analysis by E-commerce Type
  • Market Analysis by Product Type

Chapter 5 Emerging Markets

  • Middle East and North African Market Analysis by Country
    • Saudi Arabia
    • United Arab Emirates
    • Israel
    • Egypt
    • GCC4
    • Rest of the Middle East & North Africa

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

  • Competitive Landscape
  • Concluding Remarks

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

