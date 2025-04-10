MENA E-Commerce Market Report 2025, With Projected Compound Annual Growth Rates Through 2029
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|43
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$41.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$80.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.7%
|Regions Covered
|Africa, Middle East
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of the Study Market Summary
Chapter 2 E-commerce Industry Outlook
- Global E-commerce Industry Overview MENA E-commerce Industry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Access to the Internet and Rise of 5G Rise in Investment in E-commerce Emerging Payment Solutions
- Data security concerns Lack of Awareness About Technology Dominance of Offline Retailer
- Growing Demand for Foreign Products Increasing Adaptation of Smartphones
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by E-commerce Type Market Analysis by Product Type
Chapter 5 Emerging Markets
- Middle East and North African Market Analysis by Country
- Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Egypt GCC4 Rest of the Middle East & North Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape Concluding Remarks
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment