SBM Offshore signs a US$1.1 billion Revolving Credit Facility

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, April 10, 2025 SBM Offshore announces that it has signed a US$1.1 billion unsecured Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) with a group of 13 international banks to refinance its existing US$1.0 billion RCF which was due to expire in February 2026. The new RCF has a tenor of five years and two one-year extension options as well as an uncommitted option to increase the facility by an additional US$500 million. The RCF is an important pillar of the Company's financing strategy and can be used to finance general corporate purposes and working capital needs during the construction of floating production solutions. Eligible green projects can be funded under a specific green tranche of US$100 million. The successful syndication of the increased RCF reflects the strong support SBM Offshore continues to receive from financial institutions across the globe.

Corporate Profile SBM Offshore is the world's deepwater ocean-infrastructure expert. Through the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, we play a pivotal role in a just transition. By advancing our core, we deliver cleaner, more efficient energy production. By pioneering more, we unlock new markets within the blue economy.

More than 7,800 SBMers collaborate worldwide to deliver innovative solutions as a responsible partner towards a sustainable future, balancing ocean protection with progress.

For further information, please visit our website at .

Financial Calendar Date Year First Quarter 2025 Trading Update May 15 2025 Half Year 2025 Earnings August 7 2025 Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update November 13 2025 Full Year 2025 Earnings February 26 2026 Annual General Meeting April 15 2026

