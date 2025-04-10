NYC-Based Search Marketing Agency Profit Labstm Driving New Innovative SEO Tactics For The Age Of AI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Profit LabsTM launches innovative SEO service strategies to boost client visibility in an AI-driven digital landscape, adapting to evolving search trends.

- Ron TsantkerMANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Who says traditional SEO can't evolve? Profit Labs TM, a leading NYC-based search engine marketing agency, today announced a groundbreaking suite of SEO service strategies tailored for the AI era. Launched to empower small to mid-size businesses, these innovative tactics enhance online visibility and drive measurable results.Ready to dominate search rankings in the AI age? Visit to schedule a free consultation and discover how their innovative SEO services can transform your business.In an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping how users search and interact online, ProfitLabs TM is stepping up to ensure its clients stay ahead of the curve. Founded in 2013, the agency has built a reputation for transforming ordinary businesses into extraordinary success stories, boasting over 580 case studies and serving clients across industries like home goods, mobility products, and e-commerce. Their latest initiative focuses on integrating AI-driven optimization into their proven SEO methodologies, a move sparked by the growing influence of AI tools like ChatGPT Search and Grok Search on search engine algorithms.The problem is clear: traditional SEO tactics alone no longer suffice as search engines evolve to prioritize AI-generated responses and user intent over keyword density. According to a 2025 Hubspot report, 19% of marketers are now building SEO strategies around generative AI search, with traditional search volumes expected to drop by 25% due to AI chatbots, per Gartner's research. Profit LabsTM addresses this shift head-on with a multi-pronged approach:AI-Enhanced Keyword Research: Leveraging machine learning to identify high-intent keywords that align with AI search patterns.- Content Optimization for AI Overviews: Crafting content that ranks in AI-generated summaries ensures clients appear in zero-click search results.- Technical SEO Upgrades: Optimizing websites for Core Web Vitals and mobile-first indexing to meet the demands of AI-driven search engines.- Multichannel Visibility: Expanding SEO efforts to emerging platforms like DeepSeek Search alongside staples like Google and Bing.These strategies have already yielded impressive results. For instance, a home goods retailer client saw a 90% increase in organic traffic after Profit LabsTM optimized their multiple websites. At the same time, a mobility product marketplace achieved a 14x ROI on product sales, up from 8x, thanks to targeted Google Shopping feeds and keyword strategies.“Our clients aren't just surviving the AI revolution-they're thriving,” said Ron Tsantker, CEO of Profit LabsTM.The agency's data-driven approach is backed by a team of seasoned professionals who bring over 16 years of digital marketing expertise. In 2023, Profit LabsTM expanded its SEO department, adding specialists to tackle the complexities of AI optimization-a move that's now paying dividends in 2025. Their tailored solutions address specific pain points: lost visibility in competitive markets, declining organic traffic due to algorithm shifts, and the need for cost-effective lead generation without reliance on expensive paid ads.Profit LabsTM also emphasizes local SEO, a cornerstone of their success. A recent case study from March 2025 highlighted how the agency secured a top Google Maps ranking for“SEO services” in Long Island, NY, by optimizing Google Business Profiles, building authoritative citations on directories like Yelp and YellowPages, and encouraging 5-star client reviews through automated follow-ups. This effort boosted local visibility and positioned Profit LabsTM as a trusted expert alongside larger competitors, driving a surge in high-value client inquiries.Beyond technical prowess, the agency's commitment to client relationships sets it apart. Reviews on Clutch praise their responsiveness and adaptability, with one e-commerce client noting,“They meet all of our goals and then some.” This client-centric focus ensures that each SEO strategy aligns with individual business objectives, whether increasing website traffic, generating leads, or boosting sales.About Profit LabsTMFounded in 2013, Profit LabsTM is a New York City-based search engine marketing agency specializing in SEO and PPC management for small to mid-size businesses. With a team of certified digital marketing experts and over 580 successful case studies, the agency delivers tailored, data-driven solutions that drive traffic, leads, and sales. From local SEO dominance to AI-powered optimization, Profit LabsTM is dedicated to turning businesses into online powerhouses.

