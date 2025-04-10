Amiviz And Simspace Partner To Deliver Advanced Cyber Range And Security Skill Development To The Middle East

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AmiViz , the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with SimSpace , a global leader in high-fidelity cyber range solutions. This partnership aims to bolster cybersecurity defences and advance cyber resilience across the region.The collaboration between AmiViz and SimSpace will bring state-of-the-art cybersecurity technologies and comprehensive training programs to organizations in the Middle East. Leveraging AmiViz's extensive regional presence and deep understanding of the local market, combined with SimSpace's cutting-edge cyber range platform and expertise, the partnership is set to deliver unparalleled cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique needs of the region."We are excited to join forces with SimSpace to enhance cybersecurity capabilities in the Middle East. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing the most advanced and effective cybersecurity solutions to our clients," said Ilyas Mohammed, Chief Operating Officer of AmiViz. "Together, we will empower organizations to proactively address emerging cyber threats and build robust cyber defences."SimSpace's cyber range platform enables realistic simulation of cyber-attacks, providing organizations with the opportunity to test their defences, identify vulnerabilities, and train their cybersecurity teams in a controlled and secure environment. This collaboration will also offer customized training programs designed to elevate the skills of cybersecurity professionals and ensure they are well-prepared to tackle the evolving threat landscape.The partnership will also include joint marketing and promotional activities across the Middle East region. AmiViz and SimSpace will collaborate on various initiatives, including training, workshops, and industry events, to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and showcase their innovative solutions. These efforts will help organizations understand the critical role of advanced cybersecurity measures and the benefits of adopting cutting-edge technologies provided by AmiViz and SimSpace."We are thrilled to partner with AmiViz as we expand our presence in the Middle East. This collaboration marks a significant step in bringing SimSpace's cutting-edge cyber range technology to organizations in the region, empowering them to enhance their cyber resilience. Together with AmiViz, we look forward to helping businesses and governments strengthen their defenses against evolving threats." said Lee Rossey, CTO & Co-founder, SimSpace.The partnership between AmiViz and SimSpace underscores their shared commitment to advancing cybersecurity in the Middle East. Together, they aim to create a safer digital environment for businesses, government entities, and critical infrastructure in the region.About AmiVizAmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalized service for our partners.At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn't an afterthought-it's our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.Discover the AmiViz advantage at and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!About SimSpaceSimSpace empowers organizations to reduce uncertainty about their cybersecurity readiness by providing a realistic, high-fidelity environment to simulate, test, and optimize their teams, tools, and processes. With automated capabilities that streamline 'what if' scenario exploration, organizations can uncover and mitigate potential risks and refine their strategies. Whether it's training your people, validating changes and controls, optimizing your tech stack, or preparing for tomorrow's cyber threats, SimSpace enables you to confidently manage risk, improve decision-making, and achieve true cyber resilience. Learn more about SimSpace at

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

+971 55 972 4623

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.