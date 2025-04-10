Oola Bowls® Expands To Shrewsbury, PA, Bringing Premium Açaí Bowls And Healthy Eats To More Locations In York County

Oola Bowls, the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S., announces its newest location in Shrewsbury, PA.

- Mark StrineSHREWSBURY, PA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oola Bowls, the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. and its superfood shakes, drinks and snacks, is thrilled to announce its latest location in the heart of Shrewsbury , Pennsylvania. Located in York County, the new Shrewsbury store will open its doors this spring, offering Shrewsbury and nearby communities more access to delicious, health-conscious food and beverage options.“Oola Bowls is all about serving up happiness in every bowl, and we couldn't be more excited to bring that experience to Shrewsbury,” said Joe Ferderbar, Co-founder of Oola Bowls.“This charming town has such a rich history and a strong sense of community spirit, making it the perfect place for us to continue our mission of providing fresh, nutritious, and flavorful food that makes people feel good.”Visitors can expect Oola Bowls' innovative menu, including its popular açaí and pitaya bowls, handcrafted smoothies , coffees and teas, and healthy snacks-all made with the highest quality ingredients.Nestled in a prime location within southern York County, PA, the new Oola Bowls store is designed to be a welcoming space where guests can enjoy vibrant flavors in an inviting atmosphere. The store's opening aligns with Oola Bowls' ongoing expansion across the East Coast as the brand continues to grow its footprint in communities that embrace a balanced and active lifestyle. Oola Bowls will be opening locations this spring and summer in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, Georgia as well as in the Mid-Atlantic states. Shrewsbury will be the third Oola Bowls location to open in York County.“Oola is passionate about people and food and making healthy food accessible and enjoyable. As a pharmacist and fitness enthusiast, I can't wait to bring the healthy Oola lifestyle to our community,” added Mark Strine, Franchisee Owner of Oola Bowls Shrewsbury.“Whether you're a family, a local professional or student, or just visiting our neighborhood, I personally invite you to stop by, grab a bowl, and experience what happiness tastes like.”Oola Bowls Shrewsbury is located at 14605 Mount Airy Rd, Shrewsbury, PA. For more information about this location's spring grand opening event and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls on Instagram or Facebook (@OolaBowls) or visitAbout Oola BowlsOola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola Bowls is on a mission to fuel balanced living with delicious, better-for-you foods. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola's innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola Bowls is redefining what it means to eat well.

Ya-Yung (YY) Cheng

Oola Bowls Franchising, LLC

+1 717-734-8030

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.