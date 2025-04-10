Intel Corporation Names UDT 2025 Partner Of The Year For Education

Prestigious Award Underscores UDT's Commitment and Contributions to Innovation in Education

MIAMI, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ), has presented UDT with its 2025 "Partner of the Year for Education" award, underscoring UDT's long-standing commitment and contributions to technological innovation in America's national education sector.

UDT was selected for the prestigious annual award, part of the "Intel Partner Alliance of the Year" awards, based on its "exceptional technology innovation in developing solutions" and "key contributions driving technological innovation, resulting in real-world impact," according to Intel's website. UDT is noted as a leader in the digital evolution of K–12 education, pioneering secure digital one-to-one learning at scale.

"Congratulations to our partners for their pioneering work in shaping the future of technology and addressing critical challenges," said Greg Ernst, Intel's Corporate Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications and General Manager, Americas Sales. "Their innovations create real-world impact, and we value their collaboration in bringing transformative solutions to our customers and the broader ecosystem."

Over the years, Intel and UDT have forged a strong partnership, significantly impacting America's schools through innovative technology solutions and educational initiatives. Together, they have helped numerous K-12 school districts, colleges, and universities across the United States achieve their educational goals and improve student outcomes. Their work has included:



Developing and implementing robust IT projects that enhance America's digital learning environments, ensuring students and educators can access the cutting-edge tools and resources they need.

Providing secure, efficient device management for educational institutions. Creating sustainable 1:1 digital learning environments, empowering schools to maximize the benefits of personalized learning experiences.

"We are honored and humbled to receive this prestigious recognition from Intel, which underscores UDT's innovation and impact in education," said UDT CEO and Co-Founder Henry Fleches. "This award reflects the strength of our long-standing partnership with Intel and with America's school systems, as well as the commitment of our team members to advancing the education sector."

Currently celebrating its 30-year anniversary, UDT has specialized since its inception in K-12 Education Technology. UDT partners with 10 of the top 20 largest U.S. school districts as well as hundreds of urban, suburban and rural K12 institutions across the country, reaching over 10% of America's students. Notably, UDT also is distinguished as the first national sponsor of the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN) and the State EdTech Leaders (SETDA) environmental sustainability initiative.

With over 400 employees from coast to coast, UDT modernizes, secures, and manages complete IT systems for education organizations, commercial enterprises, and state and local governments. The Miami-based company is noted as an industry leader delivering IT managed and lifecycle services, including mobility, cloud, collaboration, data, voice, connectivity, cyber security, computing and managed IT as a service.

Beyond its core specialization in serving education communities, UDT has established deep partnerships with Fortune 500 companies, key state governments and agencies, Native American tribal governments and enterprises, as well as leading local government and public safety organizations – many representing client relationships spanning nearly two decades.

About UDT

UDT is a national technology solutions provider that modernizes, secures, and manages complete IT systems for commercial enterprises, state and local governments, and education organizations. Established in 1995, UDT is distinguished as an industry-leading innovator delivering IT managed and lifecycle services, including mobility, cloud, collaboration, data, voice, connectivity, cyber security, computing and managed IT as a service. The company also provides technical, professional and managed services. Its focus: empowering customers to make insights-driven IT decisions that drive their most important digital priorities. With headquarters in Miami, the company has over 400 team members nationwide and over $400 million in annual revenues. More information is available at

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC ) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel's innovations, go to href="" rel="nofollow" inte and intel .

Media Contact:

NewStar Media

Jolie Balido

[email protected]

305.586.0419

SOURCE UDT

