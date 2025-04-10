American Trust Investment Services Leads Tianci International's Uplisting To Nasdaq Capital Market

Firm Advances Cross-Border Capital Markets Presence with Strategic Uplisting

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS) announces the successful pricing of Tianci International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CIIT) uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market. ATIS served as the lead underwriter, with Prime Number Capital, LLC acting as co-manager. The offering comprises 1,750,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $7 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 10, 2025, under the ticker symbol "CIIT."

This uplisting marks a meaningful development in Tianci's corporate evolution and reflects ATIS's ability to navigate complex capital markets transactions across borders and industries.

Tianci International, Inc. is a holding company focused on logistics and shipping services through its operating subsidiary. The company provides sea freight forwarding solutions and develops and maintains logistics software designed to support efficient and reliable international trade operations.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used as outlined in the prospectus, including the expansion of service offerings, enhancement of technology infrastructure, and other general corporate purposes.

"We are pleased to have played a key role in Tianci International's transition to the Nasdaq Capital Market," said James F. Dever, Chief Executive Officer of ATIS. "Our team is committed to helping issuers access U.S. capital markets efficiently and with confidence."

"Tianci operates in a space that's essential to global commerce," said Ian E. Lippy, Chief Operating Officer of ATIS. "Guiding the company through this uplisting reflects the level of expertise, coordination, and market access we bring to every transaction."

ATIS's active participation as a Nasdaq member firm supported the successful completion of this process.

ATIS continues to expand its investment banking platform, advising a diverse range of companies on capital raises, uplistings, and cross-border transactions. The firm continues to deliver strategic capital markets solutions with a focus on precision execution, global market access, and long-term client success.

About Tianci International, Inc.

Tianci International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIIT) is a holding company primarily engaged in logistics solutions through its subsidiary. The company offers sea freight forwarding services and specializes in the development and maintenance of logistic software, aiming to provide efficient and reliable shipping services that promote global trade connectivity. For more information, visit .

About American Trust Investment Services, Inc.

American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS) is a premier investment banking and financial services firm, providing tailored capital markets solutions for emerging and established companies. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices nationwide, ATIS offers a full suite of investment banking, brokerage, and advisory services. The firm has built a strong reputation for guiding businesses through complex financial transactions with a focus on integrity, expertise, and client success.

For more information, visit .

Media & Company Contact:

Ian E. Lippy

American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS)

[email protected]

SOURCE American Trust Investment Services, Inc.

