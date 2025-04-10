123Invent Inventor Develops Attitude & Instrument Reference Display For Aircraft (CTK-1703)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved attitude and instrument reference display for aircraft," said an inventor, from Everett, Wash., "so I invented the A. I. R. D. HEAD UP DISPLAY My design would direct reference to and aid in the control of the aircraft's attitude and at the same time supply important information directly in front of the pilot's forward field of view."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved instrument display for aircraft. In doing so, it ensures important flight information is right in front of the pilot's field of view. As a result, it increases convenience and control. Additionally, the invention would be easy to employ for the aviation industry.

The A. I. R. D. invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact John C. Kroack at 425-478- 6638 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

