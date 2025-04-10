Press release

LECTRA confirms its eligibility for the PEA-PME scheme

Paris, April 10, 2025 – LECTRA, a company listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris, compartment B, confirms that it meets the criteria for the PEA-PME savings plans set forth in Article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, i.e. market capitalization below 2 billion euros.

Consequently, investment in Lectra shares (FR0000065484, LSS) can be made through PEA-PME savings accounts.