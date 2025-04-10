MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Five Ways Generative AI Will Shape the Future of Industries" report has been added tooffering.

As investment and attention shifts towards GenAI, companies of all types must evaluate potential opportunities associated with this technology. Given its ability to go a step further than AI to create something new, it is viewed as being incredibly powerful. This report explores opportunities and challenges across common use cases such as marketing, product development, the customer journey, customer service and the supply chain.

Key Findings

GenAI has the potential to revolutionise all corners of industry

The ability of GenAI to create new is what makes this technology so powerful and is why many view it as having the potential to disrupt every part of the economy - much like the internet did decades ago. Companies are actively exploring the ability of GenAI to reshape marketing, the customer journey, product development, customer service, the supply chain and other areas.

Timeline for the deployment of GenAI varies by use case

The timeline for the ramp up of different use cases varies significantly. Industry professionals view the ability of GenAI to synthesise unstructured and structured data and to create more targeted marketing campaigns as the top benefits in the next year. In contrast, they expect GenAI will have the most impact on back-end operations such as optimising the supply chain over the next five years.

GenAI holds immense promise, but investing is not without challenges

The advantages of adopting GenAI are potentially vast, potentially impacting nearly all corners of a business. Despite the promise, GenAI does come with its fair share of challenges - some of which are more unique to GenAI itself. Companies must consider computational costs, ethical and bias concerns and necessary training and user adoption.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Identify factors driving change now and in the future

Understand motivation

Forward-looking outlook

Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level

Take a step back from micro trends Get up to date estimates and comment

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Key findings

Companies challenged with how to balance tech integration with human interactions Attention and investment to shift towards GenAI over next five years

INTRODUCTION



GenAI has the potential to revolutionise all corners of industries Exploring the impact of GenAI across five of the most common use cases

Targeted marketing: Personalisation at scale



GenAI in marketing - the good, the bad and the unexpected

Captivating audiences with interactive and immersive campaigns

Klarna leverages GenAI to reduce cost, maximise efficiency

Coca-Cola bets big on GenAI to power innovation

Mondelez opts for in-house GenAI platform to optimise participatory marketing A new dawn for marketing strategies and operational efficiencies

Customer Journey: revolutionising how we shop



Transforming the customer experience becomes the key to online customer-centricity

GenAI becomes a critical tool for a more elevated and intuitive shopping experiences

Amazon unveils Rufus: AI-powered shopping assistant for smarter, faster decisions

Zalando launches generative AI-powered fashion assistant Companies must evolve to stay ahead as they navigate changes in the digital space

Product development: reinventing the way we invent



Innovation pipelines in the era of GenAI

New methods of invention: Making headlines, limited editions and flavour sophistication

Meet the beer that made itself: Will alcoholic drinks become self-aware?

"This Is What "Ketchup" Looks Like To A.I." - Heinz reiterates its status as a cultural icon Storytelling of the future

Customer service: the future of digital engagement



GenAI to leapfrog standard with hyper- personalised service

Balancing privacy and convenience provided by data-driven GenAI

Ant Group introduces GenAI -powered digital wealth management expert

harnesses GenAI for trip planning and ranking of best travel services

GE Appliances partners with Google to unveil GenAI -powered recipe recommendation

Potential in hyper-personalisation but breakthrough needed in privacy computing Leverage GenAI in service with a data-driven and privacy-first personalisation approach

Operational efficiency: unlocking value creation



Supply chain operations are the last frontier for GenAI deployment

Competitive threats if businesses fail to adopt GenAI as bold action required

Wayve and Uber partnership - GenAI for real-time self-driving vehicle fleet for last mile

Pendulum: tackles supply chain inefficiencies to meet climate targets

Singapore: Smart city banks on GenAI for its future Supply chain integration of GenAI to unlock new value potential

Conclusion



GenAI holds immense promise, but investing is not without challenges

Recommendations for growth

Evolution of GenAI Questions we are asking

Company Coverage Includes:



Klarna

Coca-Cola

Mondelez

Amazon

Rufus

Zalando

Heinz

Ant Group

GE Appliances

Wayve

Uber Pendulum

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900