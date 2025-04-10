Five Ways Generative AI Will Shape The Future Of Industries
As investment and attention shifts towards GenAI, companies of all types must evaluate potential opportunities associated with this technology. Given its ability to go a step further than AI to create something new, it is viewed as being incredibly powerful. This report explores opportunities and challenges across common use cases such as marketing, product development, the customer journey, customer service and the supply chain.
Key Findings
GenAI has the potential to revolutionise all corners of industry
The ability of GenAI to create new is what makes this technology so powerful and is why many view it as having the potential to disrupt every part of the economy - much like the internet did decades ago. Companies are actively exploring the ability of GenAI to reshape marketing, the customer journey, product development, customer service, the supply chain and other areas.
Timeline for the deployment of GenAI varies by use case
The timeline for the ramp up of different use cases varies significantly. Industry professionals view the ability of GenAI to synthesise unstructured and structured data and to create more targeted marketing campaigns as the top benefits in the next year. In contrast, they expect GenAI will have the most impact on back-end operations such as optimising the supply chain over the next five years.
GenAI holds immense promise, but investing is not without challenges
The advantages of adopting GenAI are potentially vast, potentially impacting nearly all corners of a business. Despite the promise, GenAI does come with its fair share of challenges - some of which are more unique to GenAI itself. Companies must consider computational costs, ethical and bias concerns and necessary training and user adoption.
Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Identify factors driving change now and in the future Understand motivation Forward-looking outlook Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level Take a step back from micro trends Get up to date estimates and comment
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key findings Companies challenged with how to balance tech integration with human interactions Attention and investment to shift towards GenAI over next five years
INTRODUCTION
- GenAI has the potential to revolutionise all corners of industries Exploring the impact of GenAI across five of the most common use cases
Targeted marketing: Personalisation at scale
- GenAI in marketing - the good, the bad and the unexpected Captivating audiences with interactive and immersive campaigns Klarna leverages GenAI to reduce cost, maximise efficiency Coca-Cola bets big on GenAI to power innovation Mondelez opts for in-house GenAI platform to optimise participatory marketing A new dawn for marketing strategies and operational efficiencies
Customer Journey: revolutionising how we shop
- Transforming the customer experience becomes the key to online customer-centricity GenAI becomes a critical tool for a more elevated and intuitive shopping experiences Amazon unveils Rufus: AI-powered shopping assistant for smarter, faster decisions Zalando launches generative AI-powered fashion assistant Companies must evolve to stay ahead as they navigate changes in the digital space
Product development: reinventing the way we invent
- Innovation pipelines in the era of GenAI New methods of invention: Making headlines, limited editions and flavour sophistication Meet the beer that made itself: Will alcoholic drinks become self-aware? "This Is What "Ketchup" Looks Like To A.I." - Heinz reiterates its status as a cultural icon Storytelling of the future
Customer service: the future of digital engagement
- GenAI to leapfrog standard with hyper- personalised service Balancing privacy and convenience provided by data-driven GenAI Ant Group introduces GenAI -powered digital wealth management expert harnesses GenAI for trip planning and ranking of best travel services GE Appliances partners with Google to unveil GenAI -powered recipe recommendation Potential in hyper-personalisation but breakthrough needed in privacy computing Leverage GenAI in service with a data-driven and privacy-first personalisation approach
Operational efficiency: unlocking value creation
- Supply chain operations are the last frontier for GenAI deployment Competitive threats if businesses fail to adopt GenAI as bold action required Wayve and Uber partnership - GenAI for real-time self-driving vehicle fleet for last mile Pendulum: tackles supply chain inefficiencies to meet climate targets Singapore: Smart city banks on GenAI for its future Supply chain integration of GenAI to unlock new value potential
Conclusion
- GenAI holds immense promise, but investing is not without challenges Recommendations for growth Evolution of GenAI Questions we are asking
Company Coverage Includes:
- Klarna Coca-Cola Mondelez Amazon Rufus Zalando Heinz Ant Group GE Appliances Wayve Uber Pendulum
