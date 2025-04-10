Sustainable Packaging Opportunities: Redesigning Packaging For Circularity And Differentiation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Packaging Opportunities: Meeting Demand, Ensuring Compliance" report has been added tooffering.

This briefing delves into how regulatory measures are driving packaging transformation, emphasising recyclability, waste reduction and reuse/refill initiatives. It explores evolving communication trends that align with consumer preferences, and highlights the latest international regulations impacting sustainable packaging, giving FMCG companies a clear roadmap to successfully navigate the complexities of sustainable packaging amidst rising scrutiny.

Key Findings

Unlocking packaging's potential to communicate sustainability

The growing regulatory demand for sustainable packaging requires businesses to adapt or face legal and reputational risks. Fear of public criticism and overestimating consumer understanding have hindered effective communication. However, there is a significant opportunity to enhance market acceptance by improving retailer descriptions of sustainable packaging features.

Enhance recycled content quality to close the recyclability loop

Although recyclable packaging is becoming mainstream, the integration of recycled content is lagging. To effectively close the recycling loop and avert ocean pollution from post-consumer recycled plastics, it is crucial to invest more in global recycling infrastructure. Enhancing collection and sorting processes will improve the quality and availability of recycled materials.

Reducing waste and emissions via packaging alternatives is not a one-size-fits-all solution

As regulators and consumers demand reduced waste, adopting sustainable packaging that optimises material usage is key for compliance and cost savings. However, these solutions require careful evaluation, especially for food products, where emissions from food waste due to inadequate packaging protection can outweigh the benefits of using alternative materials.

Unmet power of reusables to deliver affordability, convenience and sustainability

Adopting a long-term strategy and identifying the appropriate reuse/refill model for each product category is crucial to achieve affordability and convenience. Collaboration is essential for scaling these solutions, while technology plays a pivotal role in ensuring traceability, enhancing consumer engagement and fostering brand loyalty.

Redesigning packaging for circularity and differentiation

The urgency to adopt sustainable packaging will continue to escalate, as regulatory scrutiny intensifies. Companies at the forefront of this transition, fostering collaboration for cost-sharing, and disseminating best practices, will distinguish themselves through their commitment to hasten the transition to a more circular industry, thus gaining a competitive edge.

The Sustainability reports allows to hear the voice of the industry by exploring specific industry related trends, business campaigns, and attitudes and expectations for sustainability from industry leaders in 5 regions. Reports monitor the levels of sustainability adoption across countries and product categories. Reports also allows to discover where companies and brands lead in terms of a sustainable product portfolio and which ones are falling behind. Use it to learn more about consumers' evolving attitudes, expectations and adoption of sustainability across key global markets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Sustainability market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary



Unwrapping sustainable packaging communication

Key findings

Sustainable packaging overview Key facts to share

Sustainable Packaging overview



Opportunities to accelerate sustainable packaging solutions

Redesigning for circularity is key to curbing waste and emissions What is driving sustainable packaging development?

Closing the loop on recyclability



Growing demand to boost recycling rates and enhance recycled content quality

Global regulatory push for recyclability

Recyclability communication regaining momentum

Recycled content is expanding across categories, yet not at the proper speed Sustainability communication: Recyclability examples

Embracing alternatives to reduce waste



Moving beyond the path of least resistance is key to unlocking adoption of alternatives

Global regulatory push for packaging optimisation and waste reduction

Consider category-specific challenges, sourcing and disposal in the shift to alternatives

Unlock optimisation triple impact: Less materials, waste and costs Sustainability communication: Examples of alternative materials

Approaching circularity through reuse/refill



Circular models can boost convenience, loyalty and sustainability

Global regulatory push for reuse/refill systems: Business implications

Reusable/refill solutions can lower sustainable purchase barriers

Maximising sustainability and consumer engagement: Right model, right category Sustainability communication: reuse/refill examples

Conclusion



Recommendations/opportunities for growth Evolution of sustainable packaging

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900