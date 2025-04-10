State Of Play Hospitality Signs 12Th Flight Club Lease In Cincinnati, With The Venue Set To Open In Late 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Cincinnati is set to experience the exciting Social Darts® concept for the first time as Flight Club prepares to open in late 2025

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Photos: ATTACHEDState of Play Hospitality, the international social entertainment operator behind a number of premium, tech-enabled concepts, has announced it has signed its 12th North American lease for Flight Club in the heart of Downtown Cincinnati's Fountain District, further expanding its presence in the Midwest. Set to open in late 2025, the venue will feature 9 private and semi-private playing areas, known as“oches,” and span 6,052 square feet.Flight Club Cincinnati will offer guests a unique and upscale entertainment environment, blending craft cocktails, elevated cuisine, and its signature Social Dartsgaming. As with every Flight Club, the Cincinnati venue will be individually designed and will radiate the sophistication, playfulness, and energy that the concept has become known for. Its vibrant atmosphere is paired with proprietary darts technology that enables automatic scoring and runs various multiplayer games for groups of up to 270 people.“We can't wait to be part of the city's growing entertainment scene,” said Toby Harris, Chief Executive Officer of State of Play Hospitality. "At Flight Club, the heart of the experience is all about social connection – bringing people together to have fun and some friendly competition, as well as enjoy some great cocktails and delicious food.”With this expansion, Flight Club will add to the city's growing collection of dining and entertainment concepts led by Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) and further enhance Downtown Cincinnati's reputation as a destination for vibrant social experiences. The space is located on the ground floor of the mixed-use development of the former Saks Fifth Avenue. The building will also serve as the new home for Paycor as well as Salazar, the eponymous restaurant of James Beard-nominated chef Jose Salazar."Flight Club is an ideal addition to the Fountain District, serving as another engaging entertainment venue that complements the incredible collection of high-quality food and beverage concepts in the heart of Downtown Cincinnati," said Christy Samad, 3CDC's Executive VP, Civic & Commercial Space Activation.Since its inception in Shoreditch, London in 2015, Flight Club has blended the charm of Victorian fairgrounds with the warmth of a traditional British pub. The design of each location transports guests to a nostalgic 19th-century atmosphere, complete with whimsical fairground touches.In 2018, State of Play launched its first Flight Club in North America under license in Chicago's downtown Loop area. Since its highly successful debut, State of Play has expanded Flight Club thoughtfully across the US, with additional locations in Boston, Houston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Denver, Washington, D.C., and St. Louis. New venues are scheduled to open in Philadelphia and New York in 2025 and Seattle in 2026.###ABOUT FLIGHT CLUBThe world's first Social Dartsexperience, Flight Club was founded in London in 2015 to usher this once pub-like pastime into the 21st century. Flight Club fuses craft cocktails and upscale cuisine with its signature tech-enabled Social Dartsexperience to create a truly unique entertainment experience. With 8 locations operating in the US under State of Play Hospitality and 20+ worldwide, Flight Club continues to bring friends, families, and colleagues together in a unique social environment. To date, over 7 million people have experienced Flight Club and over 500 million darts have been thrown. Learn more at FlightClubDartsUSA .ABOUT STATE OF PLAY HOSPITALITYState of Play Hospitality is a rapidly growing international operator of tech-enabled social entertainment concepts. State of Play has created and operates several category-leading concepts in the US and UK, including Bounce, Hijingo and Flight Club (under license in North America). All of the group's concepts offer design-led, immersive environments, upscale food and beverage programs as well as highly engaging gameplay. Learn more at StateOfPlay .

