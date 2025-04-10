ACB, EOW Raids 12 Locations In Chhattisgarh; Unearths Embezzlement, Fraud In Tendu Leaf Bonus Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, April 10 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), in collaboration with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), recently uncovered a significant embezzlement case involving tendu leaf remuneration.

During raids conducted at 12 locations, including the residence of former Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ashok Kumar Patel, investigators seized Rs 26.63 lakh in cash, along with critical documents, mobile phones, electronic devices, and bank account details.

This operation, launched following an FIR on April 8, 2025, under section 409, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code on 8 April 2025. The agencies focused on a scam related to the 2021-2022 tendu leaf season, a press statement has said.

Ashok Kumar Patel and his associates“stand accused of misappropriating a substantial portion of the Rs 7 crore fund” allocated for tendu leaf collectors' bonuses.

Instead of distributing the money as intended, officials allegedly conspired to retain a significant share for personal gain, depriving the collectors of their rightful dues.

The investigation revealed incriminating evidence against Patel and his colleagues.

Notably, a substantial sum of Rs 26,63,700 in cash was recovered from the residence of Rajshekhar Puranik, an employee of the DFO office.

Legal proceedings have been initiated under charges of criminal conspiracy and fraud, and the probe continues to uncover the full extent of the corruption.

In addition to the tendu leaf embezzlement case, Ashok Kumar Patel is also facing accusations of possessing disproportionate assets.

A separate case had been registered against him earlier, leading to raids at his premises. This parallel investigation into his unexplained wealth is ongoing, further intensifying scrutiny on Patel's actions.

The ACB's efforts to crack down on corruption have brought to light a high-profile scandal that highlights systemic issues in fund distribution.

As investigations progress, the authorities aim to ensure accountability and recover misappropriated funds to uphold justice for the affected tendu leaf collectors.