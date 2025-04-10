The Vistria Group Recognized By Loyola University Chicago's Baumhart Center For Social Enterprise And Responsibility

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The recognition, part of the Baumhart Center's 2025 Innovator Awards, celebrates organizations at the forefront of social innovation in business. The Parkinson Award, named after the late Robert (Bob) L. Parkinson, specifically honors companies that demonstrate that purpose and profit don't have to be mutually exclusive, which is a theme central to Vistria's mission. The Award recipients were selected based on their commitment to social impact, environmental stewardship and the holistic integration of purpose and profit.

"This award is especially meaningful to The Vistria Group. The Parkinson family was instrumental to our firm's founding, development and success. Not only was Bob Parkinson an inspiring leader and mentor to many partners here at The Vistria Group, but he also believed in the positive power of business," said Kip Kirkpatrick, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group.

At the Baumhart Center's 2025 Leading for Good Conference - an annual event designed to equip leaders with best practices in social impact - Vistria's Co-CEOs, Kip Kirkpatrick and Marty Nesbitt accepted the award. They joined Nourishing Hope's Jennie Hull and Evergreen Climate Innovations' Michelle Carr in a panel exploring the driving forces behind their organizations' social innovation efforts. Additionally, two of Vistria's Senior Partners, Deval Patrick and Jon Samuels, participated in a discussion on purposeful investing that also featured Simon Castellanos, CEO of AIS Healthcare .

"At Vistria, we've always believed that investing with purpose creates stronger businesses and better outcomes for all stakeholders," said Marty Nesbitt, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group. "This recognition from the Baumhart Center validates our approach that when we align capital with societal needs, we can generate both compelling financial returns and meaningful impact in the communities we serve."

