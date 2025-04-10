Hassenfeld Children's Hospital At NYU Langone Joins The Children's Brain Tumor Network To Accelerate Pediatric Research

PHILADELPHIA, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) welcomes Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone as a new member institution. Dr. Jessica Clymer , director of the pediatric neuro-oncology program at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital, will serve as CBTN principal investigator.

"My team and I at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital are thrilled to collaborate with other CBTN institutions as we unite our efforts to advance pediatric brain tumor research and provide the best care for our patients and families," said Dr. Clymer.

This partnership with CBTN allows specialists at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital to give children and families affected by brain and spinal cord tumors the option to contribute biological samples to CBTN, with the goal of understanding brain tumor biology through research. This collaboration is essential for advancing pediatric brain tumor research, as no single medical institution can gather enough samples alone to drive meaningful progress in the field.

The pediatric neuro-oncology team sees patients at the Stephen D. Hassenfeld Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders , part of Hassenfeld Children's Hospital in Manhattan, and is one of New York City's oldest pediatric tumor centers. Since 2005, NYU Langone's pediatric brain tumor research has been supported by the Making Headway Foundation . In 2019, the foundation partnered with Hassenfeld Children's Hospital and CBTN by funding a role to support pediatric brain tumor sample management at the center.

"We are so proud to play an important part in this collaboration as it directly connects to our mission of providing care and comfort for children with brain and spinal cord tumors while funding medical research geared to better treatments and a cure," said Daniel Lipka, Executive Director of Making Headway Foundation.

Jena Lilly, Executive Director of the Children's Brain Tumor Network, added, "We're thrilled to welcome Hassenfeld Children's Hospital to CBTN. Together, we are amplifying our efforts to advance pediatric brain tumor research and bring renewed hope to children and families in need of better treatments and brighter futures."

About Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN)

CBTN is a global research initiative that accelerates pediatric brain tumor treatments. With 34 member institutions, CBTN has collected over 82,000 biospecimens and enrolled 7,900 participants, creating the largest childhood brain tumor data repository. Its advanced platforms enable real-time collaboration to improve outcomes for children with brain tumors. Learn more at cbtn .

Contacts:

Bobby Moulder

[email protected]

(484) 258-8539

Katie Ullman

[email protected]

646-483-3984

SOURCE Children's Brain Tumor Network

