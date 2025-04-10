123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Surgical Instrument Holder (CTK-1661)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a Registered Nurse, I wanted to create a better way to hold and organize surgical instruments during various procedures," said an inventor, from Heidelberg, Miss., "so I invented the HAYS SURGICAL INSTRUMENT HOLDER. My design would replace surgical towels that are discarded into landfills after one use."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to hold, secure, and organize instruments needed during a surgical procedure. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use and discard traditional surgical towels. As a result, it helps decrease the amount of waste placed in landfills. It also could help reduce costs for hospitals, insurance companies, and patients. The invention features an environmentally friendly design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for hospitals and medical facilities.

The HAYS SURGICAL INSTRUMENT HOLDER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Susan Hays at 601-433-2522 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

