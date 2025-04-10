Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Shingle/Metal Flashing Product (OSW-109)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a contractor, and I wanted to combine an asphalt shingle product with a metal flashing component for use with any roofing solar panel installation," said an inventor, from Concord, Calif., "so I invented the INTEGRATED SOLAR MOUNT FLASHING. My design would enable workers to apply the multi-material product for waterproofing needs, without the time and hassle required of separate or independent materials."

The invention provides an improved asphalt shingle and metal flashing product for new building construction. In doing so, it offers a one-step application for waterproofing on roofing solar panel installations. As a result, it reduces labor. It also ensures the metal flashing component is hidden for a more attractive appearance. The invention features a waterproof design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for roofing contractors, building construction workers, solar panel installers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OSW-109, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

