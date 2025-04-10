ARGAN Signed A New Lease To Develop Its 15Th Aut0nom® Warehouse, 10 April 2025

ARGAN signed a new lease to develop

its 15 th Aut0nom® warehouse

A few days after inaugurating a new Aut0nom® warehouse in the European metropolitan area of Metz, ARGAN just signed a new lease in future state of completion for the development of a new Aut0nom® asset of 18,300 sq.m in the city of Louailles (72), between Le Mans and Angers, along the A11 French highway. Works for this new project will start at the end of April.

Rights: A26 architects

A logistics real estate project that will be delivered in record timing

The new project is taking place half-way between Angers and Le Mans, in Louailles, close to the A11 French highway. First milestones on the works should take place in April with the delivery of a first phase of the new building by the end of 2025. This is a record timing for ARGAN that managed to meet its future client's very tight schedule, which is a company specializing in gardening and outdoor spaces appliances. This future client-tenant has also committed to a long fixed-term lease for 12 years.

A 15 th Aut0nom® project developed by ARGAN in less than 3 years

As for all new developments by ARGAN, this platform will be labelled Aut0nom® .

A photovoltaic power station with 300 kWp will be installed on the roof in addition to batteries for energy storage in a capacity of 200 KWh that will enable covering the site's needs in terms of lighting, and heating. Heating will be ensured by electric heat pumps with way higher yields than standard gas boilers and thus limit CO2 emissions. Finally, all Aut0nom® equipment will help divide by a factor of 10 CO2 emissions of the site. Residual emissions will be compensated through a reforestation plan deployed in the city of Cestas (33). As such, the site will be carbon neutral for the in-use phase.

This project takes to 15 the number of Aut0nom® -labelled sites since the first one was inaugurated on the site of Serris in the Paris area in September 2022. The success of this warehouse format testifies to the relevance of this virtuous model regarding energy and carbon footprint matters.

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN's Executive Board:“ARGAN is pursuing its growth path by investing in the booming French Atlantic Arc market, after an initial phase of strong historical development in the Paris area, followed by the North-South logistics French corridor. This new project is confirming our development strategy and enables our real estate company to push our €220 million investment plan further over the 2025-2026 years.”

About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and Au0nom® -labelled – i.e., carbon-neutral in use – pre-let warehouses for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

As at December 31, 2024, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.7 million sq.m, with about a hundred warehouses solely located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €3.9 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of close to €205 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at Dec. 31, 2024).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN 's DNA. The financial solidity of the Group's model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor's. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

