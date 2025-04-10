Crunchbase Appoints Kate Long As Vice President Of Marketing To Drive AI-Powered Predictive Intelligence Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long's expertise in market intelligence, brand strategy, and growth will accelerate Crunchbase's vision for the future of private markets

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchbase , a predictive intelligence solution that forecasts private market movements, today announced the appointment of Kate Long as its new Vice President of Marketing. Long, a seasoned marketing executive with a track record of driving growth, brand strategy, and audience engagement, joins Crunchbase at a pivotal time following its relaunch as a forward-looking private market predictions engine.

“The historical data industry as we know it is dead - Crunchbase is pioneering the next era of market intelligence, where AI-driven predictions replace static insights,” said Jager McConnell, CEO of Crunchbase.“Kate brings a deep understanding of what it takes to scale brands just as they're hitting key inflection points. Her leadership will be instrumental in communicating our mission and accelerating the adoption of our predictive intelligence solution.”

Long joins Crunchbase with extensive experience in scaling marketing strategies for data and intelligence platforms. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Assurance IQ, where she strengthened positioning for the $400M+ insurance technology subsidiary of Prudential, driving growth, brand strategy, customer acquisition, and retention.

Prior to Assurance IQ, Long was Senior Director of Marketing at PitchBook Data, where she built the firm's brand and sports partnerships and led a team responsible for branding, communications, product marketing, partner marketing, and event marketing. Her experience at PitchBook gives her a deep understanding of the evolving needs of investors, dealmakers, and business leaders seeking real-time insights into private markets.

Long also spent five years at Expedia Group, where she built and led the partner marketing team for its lodging partners worldwide, overseeing the marketing of products, services, and programs designed to support marketplace engagement and global expansion.

Driving the Next Era of Market Intelligence

As Vice President of Marketing, Long will lead Crunchbase's global marketing strategy, focusing on:



Expanding awareness of Crunchbase's AI-powered predictions engine

Elevating brand positioning to highlight the shift from historical data to market foresight

Driving demand generation and customer engagement to accelerate adoption among investors, founders, and dealmakers Executing go-to-market strategies that position Crunchbase as the essential tool for predictive intelligence in private markets

“Crunchbase is revolutionizing how investors, founders, and business leaders anticipate market opportunities by shifting from historical data to live, AI-driven predictions,” said Long.“I'm thrilled to join at such a critical moment in the company's transformation. Throughout my career, I've sought out opportunities to drive change, accelerate growth, and redefine how industries think about data - and Crunchbase is uniquely positioned to shape the future of market intelligence.”

