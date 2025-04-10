Usgrants Releases March 2025 Report Highlighting Over $145 Billion In Federal Funding Opportunities For Businesses

USGrants Releases Monthly Report Highlighting Over $145 Billion in Federal Funding Opportunities for Businesses – March 2025

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- USGrants, a leading resource portal for government grants and federal funding , has released its comprehensive monthly report outlining available grant opportunities for businesses across the United States as of March 2025. The report details over 26,249 funding programs with a combined total of $145.35 billion in tracked federal allocations.

These funding opportunities span a wide range of sectors and industries, including healthcare, education, technology, agriculture, infrastructure, energy, and more. The data offers organizations and business leaders valuable insight into current grant availability by category, helping streamline access to funding for innovation, development, and public service initiatives.

Key Industry Highlights Include:

Infrastructure Services: $16.8 billion across 661 programs

Rail Transportation Services: $48.4 billion across 143 programs

Employment Offices: $3.3 billion across 301 programs

Construction Companies: $3.8 billion across 205 programs

Cybersecurity Services: $1.08 billion across 72 programs

Veteran Support Organizations: $2.3 billion across 207 programs

Technical Assistance Providers: $3.36 billion across 1,460 programs

Training Services: $3.65 billion across 2,722 programs

Women in Business: $1.53 billion across 761 programs

Healthcare Providers: $262 million across 155 programs

In addition to highlighting available funds, USGrants provides comprehensive support for businesses seeking to apply for federal funding. This includes step-by-step guidance on registration requirements and submission processes.

How to Apply for Federal Grants as an Organization:

Obtain a DUNS Number – A unique identifier issued by Dun & Bradstreet.

Register with the System for Award Management (SAM) – The central registration point for grant seekers; processing takes up to 4 weeks.

Create an Account on Grants – Set up a username and password for official application submissions.

Submit the Full Application Package – Include all materials required for the funding opportunity.

Track Submission with a Tracking Number – Monitor the status of your grant application.

About USGrants

USGrants is the go-to online portal for accessing government grant and funding opportunities in the United States. The platform is dedicated to helping businesses, nonprofits, and individuals discover, understand, and apply for federal assistance programs. By centralizing funding data and offering free resources, USGrants empowers organizations to make informed decisions and unlock critical financial support.

