Arkansas Passes Groundbreaking PBM Reform Law PUTT Urges Other States To Follow Suit

PUTT congratulates Arkansas lawmakers and praises the passing of HB 1150, which prohibits PBMs from operating their own or affiliated pharmacies.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a major victory for independent pharmacies and patient access to care, the Arkansas State Legislature has passed House Bill 1150, landmark legislation that prohibits pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) from operating their own or affiliated pharmacies while simultaneously managing pharmacy benefits.Pharmacists United for Truth and Transparency (PUTT) today congratulated Arkansas lawmakers and praised the passage of HB 1150, sponsored by Representative Jeremiah Moore and Senator Kim Hammer, calling it a model for states across the country looking to address rising drug costs, corporate consolidation, and anti-competitive PBM practices.“Arkansas has shown the nation what real PBM reform looks like,” said PUTT President Deborah Keaveny.“By ending the conflict of interest that allows PBMs to both manage and profit from pharmacy care, HB 1150 sets a powerful precedent for protecting patients and restoring competition in the drug supply chain.”PBMs-originally intended to serve as middlemen to help lower drug costs-have become some of the most powerful, vertically integrated players in healthcare. The“Big Three” PBMs control nearly 80% of the U.S. market and are increasingly affiliated with major insurers and retail pharmacy chains, leading to concerns over market manipulation, reduced patient choice, and the closure of local, independent pharmacies.HB 1150 directly targets this issue by separating PBM administrative functions from pharmacy ownership-ensuring PBMs cannot steer patients to their own pharmacies or reimburse competitors at below-market rates.“We applaud Representative Moore and Senator Hammer for their bold leadership, and we urge lawmakers nationwide to follow Arkansas's lead,” Keaveny continued.“HB 1150 isn't just a state win-it's a national blueprint for standing up to corporate healthcare monopolies and putting patients first.”PUTT continues to advocate for federal and state-level policy changes to increase transparency, end harmful PBM practices, and protect access to care-especially in rural and underserved communities.About PUTTPharmacists United for Truth and Transparency (PUTT) is a non-profit, pharmacist-led advocacy organization dedicated to exposing anti-competitive practices in the pharmacy benefit management industry and fighting for a fair, transparent prescription drug marketplace.

