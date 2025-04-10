Treetops Resort Introduces Chris Hale As New Sales And Marketing Director

With over 25 years of professional experience, Hale brings marketing ops, sales leadership, and creative expertise to Treetops Resort.

GAYLORD, MI, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Treetops Resort, renowned for its top golf courses in Michigan and winter wonderland experiences, is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Hale as its new Director of Sales and Marketing.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Hale's passion for advertising and marketing began with classic jingles like“My bologna has a first name,” and“Wouldn't you like to be a Pepper too?”. Hale earned a communications degree with emphasis on Advertising and Media Relations from St. Louis University.

Now with over 25 years of professional experience, Hale brings marketing ops, sales leadership, and creative expertise to Treetops Resort. His career's highlights include marketing roles at AT&T/Cingular Wireless, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire, Michigan, and Vice President of Marketing at Britten Inc. in Traverse City.

Hale was the 2013“Sales and Marketing Star of the Industry” at the Pure Michigan Governor's Conference on Tourism and twice named among Traverse City's“40 Under 40”.

As the new brand leader for Treetops Michigan Resort , Hale is committed to fostering an environment of continuous improvement. "I strive for creative and resourceful solutions-for our guest experiences, for our brand's voice, and within our daily operations," said Hale. "I am excited and have high expectations for our future."

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Treetops team. Chris brings a wealth of experience and a cutting-edge approach to marketing, sales, and branding. I am confident that our organization will benefit from Chris' passions for marketing,” said Barry Owens, GM.

About Treetops Resort

Treetops – Michigan's Most Spectacular Resort is truly the Midwest's“Must Play” resort and arguably the best collection of golf anywhere in the country, boasting five different courses from renowned designers Robert Trent Jones, Sr. and Tom Fazio. Treetops Resort is also proudly recognized as having the #1 Par 3 Course in North America: Threetops. In addition to world-class instruction, a spectacular spa, and downhill skiing, Treetops doubles as a top-tier Michigan conference center , offering exceptional facilities for meetings, conventions, and corporate retreats. It's also a fairytale setting for weddings. Treetops Resorts' winter offerings include some of the finest terrain perfect for families to enjoy all season long, with 27 ski runs, a terrain park, cross-country skiing, and extreme tubing.

Treetops Resort is conveniently located on I-75 north just three hours north of Detroit and within one hour of the Straits of Mackinac.



