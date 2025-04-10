Outdoor America Offers The Largest Single-Run Reach For Endemic Outdoor Sponsors

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Outdoor America continues to set the standard for outdoor programming reach, delivering compelling outdoor content every week to local broadcast television stations across the country. Currently, Outdoor America reaches approximately 84 million TV households nationwide.According to Comscore's audit of a select 48 million TV households, the programming delivers just under 150,000 viewing households each week. This consistent and concentrated audience represents the largest reach of outdoor enthusiasts available for endemic brands on any traditional television platform with a single commercial unit.Beyond local broadcast, Outdoor America expands its footprint through Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), delivering the same weekly programming to an additional 20 million households. These RSN impressions are included at no extra cost to charter sponsors and are not factored into the Comscore local TV household metrics, providing even greater value and exposure for partner brands.Outdoor America is uniquely positioned to serve endemic sponsors looking to reach high-intent consumers of outdoor products and services. The network curates destination programming designed to appeal to viewers who actively participate in outdoor recreation, including hunting, fishing, camping, and related pursuits. These are heavy product users who regularly invest in gear, tools, apparel, and accessories that enhance their lifestyle.Sponsorship opportunities are available through flexible quarterly and annual packages. Charter sponsors also benefit from additional exposure through bonus units on the Outdoor America FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel and affiliated digital platforms. This multi-channel distribution ensures brand messaging reaches consumers wherever they are watching.Geographically, Outdoor America maintains strong viewership in states with high concentrations of licensed hunters and anglers. The top ten states by viewership include Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas-regions that also represent some of the most engaged and active outdoor markets in the country.Outdoor America offers endemic advertisers a proven, scalable way to reach passionate outdoor consumers on a national level, week after week. With unmatched consistency and an audience built on trust, tradition, and shared interest, Outdoor America is the most effective television platform for outdoor brands looking to grow their visibility and market share.For more information, please visit .

Blake Tabb

Source Outdoor Group

+1 770-535-6028

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.