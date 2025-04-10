Datassential Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Appointments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bill Michalski has been named Senior Vice President of Data Strategy and Caitlin Doyle has joined as the company's General Counsel. Additionally, Lidia Yip has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Strategy and Transformation.

"These leadership moves highlight the strength of our business and our ongoing investment in the expertise that drives our success," said Jim Emling, CEO of Datassential. "Bill's extensive background in foodservice data strategy, Caitlin's legal expertise, and Lidia's deep industry knowledge will be key in helping Datassential continue to empower our clients with the insights they need to stay ahead."

Senior Vice President of Data Strategy, Bill Michalski

Bill will lead Datassential's data strategy, ensuring the company continues to innovate and evolve as the premier provider of predictive analytics and trend intelligence in food and beverage.

Prior to joining Datassential, he was most recently Chief Product Officer at ArrowStream.

"Datassential has established itself as the go-to resource for food and beverage intelligence, and I'm excited to help build on that foundation," Michalski said.

General Counsel, Caitlin Doyle

Caitlin will oversee Datassential's global legal strategy, ensuring the company operates with the highest standards of compliance and governance while supporting its continued growth and innovation.

With extensive experience in corporate law, contract negotiation and regulatory compliance, Doyle served most recently as deputy general counsel at IMC Trading.

"I'm honored to join Datassential at such an exciting time of growth and innovation," Doyle said. "I look forward to helping the company continue to lead the industry while ensuring we remain agile, and forward-thinking in our legal approach."

Executive Vice President of Strategy and Transformation, Lidia Yip

Lidia, who has been with Datassential since 2022, will take on an expanded role in leading the company's strategic initiatives and transformation efforts, helping Datassential deepen its collaborations and drive innovation across the industry.

With previous roles in management consulting at Bain & Co. as well as corporate strategy at McDonald's Corp., Yip has been instrumental in driving Datassential's growth and the evolution of key partnerships.

"I'm excited to continue building on Datassential's legacy of industry leadership," Yip said. "The strategic initiatives we drive today will shape the future of food and beverage insights, and I'm thrilled to continue leading that transformation."

About Datassential

Datassential is the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform providing guidance on trends, competitive benchmarking, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of AI-powered solutions, an intuitive UI, and proprietary data, the food and beverage ecosystem relies on Datassential to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

Media Contact

Datassential Media Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Datassential