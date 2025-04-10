Cloud Foundry Day North America Sessions Announced With Focus On Next-Generation Open Source Projects

Conference features topics on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced the schedule of sessions for Cloud Foundry Day in Palo Alto, California on May 14 – a full day related to open source technologies on topics covering classic Platform as a Service (PaaS) approaches, along with emerging areas such as artificial intelligence.

Cloud Foundry Day serves as a forum for collaboration, fostering connections within the technical community and with end-users and member companies alike. The one-day technical conference provides an interactive platform for education, where attendees can learn first-hand from Cloud Foundry practitioners.

Cloud Foundry has long been the industry-standard open source cloud application platform, and with advancements such as Korifi and Paketo Buildpacks , it continues to deliver a best-in-class developer experience on Kubernetes.

"This event will bring to the fore emerging open source projects which: simplify managing data services; manage Cloud Foundry with a web-based user interface; and merge existing logging and metrics agents to reduce operational overhead," said Chris Clark, program manager for Cloud Foundry at the Linux Foundation. "Our global community's reach is vast, and this event is spearheaded by experts among the thousands of users in the community, which includes more than half the Fortune 500."

Sessions include:



Cloud Foundry as an Agentic AI Platform

2025 To 2030: A Marketing Strategy for Cloud Foundry Cloud Foundry Korifi: Frontline Reporting

For those interested in supporting Cloud Foundry Day, the Sponsorship Prospectus is now available. The registration fee for the event is $50. Attendees can register and find additional details on the event's official website .

In addition to the Palo Alto event, Cloud Foundry announced a European Cloud Foundry Day will be held in Frankfurt, Germany on October 7, 2025.

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including, SAP, VMware by Broadcom, and Comcast, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture helps deploy apps written in any language on a choice of cloud platforms - Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for deploying mission critical apps at global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, Paketo Buildpacks, Korifi, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, CredHub, and more. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on GitHub . To learn more, visit .

